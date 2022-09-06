Disney Dreamlight Valley comes to Game Pass with Metal: Hellsinger

Disney Dreamlight Valley comes to Game Pass this month, and it’s being joined by the likes of rhythm FPS game Metal: Hellsinger and a number of other exciting extras.

There are some great day one releases coming to PC Game Pass in September, and a number of previously released titles making their way onto the subscription service too. Sadly though there are a lot of games leaving in the middle of the month as well.

The most notable additions are Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is available starting today, September 6, and Metal: Hellsinger, which will arrive on its release date of September 15. Game Pass subscribers will also get cosmetics and in-game currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley when in the game as well.

Zachtronics’ puzzle game Opus Magnum is also available on PC starting today, alongside the aptly named Train Sim World 3, which features a dynamic weather system and volumetric lighting to enhance the train simulation game experience.

Later in September you can also get your hands on real-time strategy titles such as Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, DC League of Super-Pets: Adventures of Krypto and Ace and extreme parking game You Suck at Parking as well.

Now, onto some of what’s leaving PC Game Pass this month. The likes of A Plague Tale: innocence, Aragami 2, I Am Fish, SkateBird and much more are on the way out this month on September 15.

Here’s the full list of games coming and going from the September Game Pass update:

New Titles Joining PC Game Pass:

Disney Dreamlight Valley (cloud, console, PC) – available now

Opus Magnum (PC) – available now

Train Sim World 3 (console and PC) – available now

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – September 13

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (cloud, console PC) – September 13

You Suck at Parking (cloud, console, PC) – September 14

Despot’s Game (console and PC) – September 15

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X/S and PC) – September 15

DLC and game updates:

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W – available now

Grounded: The Home Stretch Update – available now

Halo Infinite: The Yappening Event – available today

Fallout 76: The Pitt – September 13

New Game Pass Ultimate perks:

Rumbleverse: Smash Boxer Pack – available now

Dead by Daylight: The Legion and Yui Outfits – September 8

Need for Speed Payback: DLX Content Pack – September 13

Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle – September 15

Leaving Game Pass on September 15:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Console, PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, PC)

Craftopia (Cloud, Console, PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (Console PC)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, PC)

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, PC)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, PC)

Mighty Goose (Cloud, Console, PC)

SkateBird (Cloud, Console, PC)

The Artful Escape (Cloud, Console, PC)

Even with all these PC Game Pass additions, there’s a lot to look forward to on the service, as the Game Pass family plan is starting to see some trials get underway and Persona 5 Royal is still set to come to Xbox Game Pass in October, with previous games in the series to follow soon afterwards.