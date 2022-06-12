Persona 5 PC is coming October, and on Game Pass too

At long last, the popular JRPG game series is coming properly to PC, with a Persona 5 Royal PC release coming in October. Furthermore, the previous too entries in the series are also confirmed to be coming to Microsoft’s subscription service, which is due to include Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal all together on PC for the first time.

This news follows the successful arrival of Persona 4 Golden on Steam, which Atlus announced had sold over 1 million copies worldwide. The franchise, which follows school children’s escapades as they seek to balance their social lives with the unenviable task of fighting demons in a shadow realm. The games are also famed for their stunning soundtracks, led by composer Shoji Meguro.

Persona 5 Royal is dated for release on October 21 – dates for the other games weren’t given, although it seems likely that they’ll follow close behind. Longtime fans will be also glad to see the arrival of Persona 3 Portable, which was previously only available on PlayStation handheld consoles the PSP and PS Vita.

You can check out the announcement trailer below:

More to follow…

This is a breaking story from the Xbox and Bethesda showcase broadcast at Summer Games Fest on June 12, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and all its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

Keep your eyes on PCGamesN’s news hub and our Twitter and Facebook pages for all the latest stories from the biggest gaming show of the summer. To watch the broadcast live, check out our story on the Xbox and Bethesda showcase start time.

Additional contributions from Chris J Capel.