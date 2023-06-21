Get one of this year’s best indie games for cheap on Steam

Dredge is one of those indie games that sticks with you long after you’ve played it. It features a creepy atmosphere inspired by the likes of H.P. Lovecraft which you traverse while out on various fishing adventures. The idyllic seascape setting offered by Dredge is overshadowed by its sinister twists in a unique blend that proved to be very successful for indie developer Black Salt Games. If you want to get a taste of the game’s dark depths yourself, then there is no better time than now to do so as Dredge is on sale.

Sitting with overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam, Dredge has been well-received by the gaming community since its launch back in March. The game offers a one-of-a-kind experience with its combination of fishing mechanics and creepy storytelling, so it’s not hard to see why players love it so much. In a sea of fishing games, Dredge has made its waves by prompting us to explore mysterious waters and uncover their mysterious stories.

At 20% off, you won’t want to miss out on this indie gem. You can get Dredge on Steam here right now for just $19.99 /£17.59. If you want to check out its DLC or other additional content, you can opt to grab the Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition bundle for 22% off instead. The DLC is all full-price if bought separately. You will only have until Thursday, June 29 to get the game on offer.

Thanks to Steam refunds, you won’t lose much by paying to try Dredge out. As long as you play under two hours, you can return the game for the full price you paid which means that testing it is virtually free in the end if you end up not liking it. Considering that the cosmic horror game earned around two million dollars within its first week on the Steam storefront, you may just come out a happy certified fisherman.

