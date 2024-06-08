One of 2023’s best indies finally dates its next big Steam DLC

The Dredge The Iron Rig DLC has announced a new release date during the Future Games Show after it was delayed by developer Black Salt Games last year, and you don’t have long to wait for the Lovecraftian fishing game’s next expansion at all. Taking us to some sort of oil rig run by the mysterious Ironhaven corporation, it’s time to get fishing once again.

Dredge The Iron Rig is adding 25 new fish to catch, an entire society of workers to help, an oil rig to grow, and even an entire science wing with significantly more shady dealings than it first lets on. In short, one of the best indie games in recent years is getting bigger and better.

You’ll be able to visit the Iron Rig at any time during a playthrough, and there is a new ominous liquid that can damage your ship if you venture out unprepared – so be careful when out exploring.

With Godzilla, a Dave the Diver DLC, and the frozen-themed expansion The Pale Reach already under the game’s belt, The Iron Rig will add even more to the game soon.

Dredge The Iron Rig comes to PC via Steam and GOG on Thursday August 15, and you can find the base game alongside the DLC on Steam right here.

