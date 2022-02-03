Play Dying Light 2 with ray tracing using Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080

Dying Light 2’s release date is upon us, and Nvidia just announced that the survival horror RPG is coming to GeForce Now. While the game’s ray tracing elements demand a lot from gaming PCs, the streaming service gives RTX 3080 members a chance to enhance Techland’s apocalyptic sequel without owning one of the green team’s best graphics card.

One of Dying Light 2’s key mechanics is its dynamic day-night cycle, which uses ray tracing to hammer home its ever-changing cityscapes. Of course, not everyone has a GPU that’s capable of such feats, and Techland’s RT system requirements recommend an RTX 3080 for 1080p 60fps gameplay.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need a reliable internet connection to use GeForce Now, but the cloud service could help fans experience everything Dying Light 2 has to offer. In an Nvidia blog post, Techland’s rendering director, Tomasz Szałkowski, says that players can experience the game “exactly as intended with the RTX 3080 membership, even when playing on underpowered devices.”

Cloud streaming isn’t for everyone, but our Nvidia GeForce Now review says the service is a “step up from the days of OnLive and Gaikai.” GPUs are still in short supply due to component shortages, so perhaps the subscription can enable us to play Steam games like Dying Light 2 with high settings enabled, even if our rigs are getting a little rickety.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human lands on Steam, the Epic Game Store, and GeForce Now on February 4.

