What are the EA Sports FC 24 system requirements? Playing EA’s headline soccer games on PC has always felt a little strange, but since cross play was introduced, it’s become a viable option for fans. The lack of a unified Ultimate Team market still hurts the football sim, but PC players will be keen to show EA that it’s a change worth making for next year.

EA Sports FC 24’s minimum requirements are very accessible and won’t cause an issue for most PC gamers, even if you have dated gaming hardware. All you need is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU paired with either an Intel Core i5-6600K or Ryzen 5 1600 CPU. The only real surprise from these requirements is that you can still use a mechanical hard drive to play FC 24 rather than EA recommending an SSD.

Here are the EA Sports FC 24 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-Bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5-6600K AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel Core i7-6700 RAM 8 GB 12 GB GPU AMD Radeon RX 570 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti AMD RX 5600 XT Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Storage 100 GB 100 GB

EA has offered no indication of what performance to expect on either settings, but with a recent promise that the PC version of the game will match home console performance, we imagine that there will be a much higher ceiling to these specs, in order to get the best performance possible.

Typically, minimum requirements are what you need for 1080p and 30fps performance with minimal graphics settings. Looking towards FC 24’s recommended specs, we would expect this to be the bar for 1080p and 60fps performance but the recommended specs are still a bit feeble. Granted, a soccer game might not be as graphically intense as, say, Starfield, but we would still expect it to be more demanding than the specs that have been put forward.

As we’ve already alluded to, there will be another level to the graphical settings that EA is yet to reveal, and perhaps it doesn’t want to scare anyone away from playing on PC as its dealing with quite a casual player base. However, with the specs that we can see, it paints the picture of a game that might look quite dated.

The EA Sports FC 24 download size provides no shocks. Games are growing in size at a rapid rate, and having to fit the assets for over 19,000 licensed soccer players is bound to require a fair chunk of storage. What does catch our eye is the lack of a recommendation for an SSD. Not all developers have made this switch yet, but we would be very surprised not to see an SSD recommended in next year’s instalment.

