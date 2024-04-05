Save 25% on these amazing Edifier PC gaming computer speakers

The Edifier R1280DB is a pair of two of the best value computer speakers available. Their combination of a fantastic design, sturdy build quality, loads of features – including Bluetooth and a remote – and excellent sound quality, all for a great price, is hard to beat. That’s why this computer speaker deal is such a winner.

Listed as the best computer speakers overall by our sister site, Custom PC, the Edifier R1280DB is a set that combines all the essential features we’d want from a computer speaker, with several unexpected extras too, all while comping in at under $150 without a discount. Today, though, you can get this powerful speaker pair for just $112 on Amazon.

Available in black, wood effect, or white finishes, the R1280DB speakers look great whichever color option you choose – though our preference is the wood effect. You can also use the speakers without their front grilles, exposing the 100mm bass driver, 25mm tweeter, and front-firing bass port.

On the side of the right speaker are controls for volume, bass, and treble, with a tap of the volume knob also muting the speakers. A remote control is also provided, which doubles up on these features while adding quick access to input selection and providing Bluetooth playback controls. The speakers can also take a Bluetooth connection, two line-level analog inputs, and digital audio via optical or S/PDIF inputs.

As for sound quality, these speakers far outclass most others in their price range, providing an incredible range with loads of volume too. Their only real downside is that they’re relatively large speakers, with each unit measuring 146 x 234 x 196mm.

This is a limited time deal, so you’ll have to act fast to get this great discount. It’s available to Amazon US buyers but not Amazon UK buyers, though even at £130, these speakers are still a great buy in the UK as well.