Egoraptor, aka Game Grumps’ Arin Hanson, now playable in Guitar Hero

Egoraptor, the creator of the Metal Gear Solid, Halo, and Resident Evil “Awesome” videos, and also known as Arin Hanson of the YouTube series Game Grumps, is now playable in Guitar Hero: World Tour because, well, this is videogames – this is what they do.

Iron Man, Gru from Despicable Me, a Transformer – Guitar Hero mods have already created the planet’s weirdest supergroup, turning the defining rhythm game into a kind of post Netflix binge fever dream, where you’re on stage at Glastonbury with the whole cast of Toy Story.

If you’ve ever seen Lightsaber Fightsaber, Metal Gear Awesome, or Just a Pokemon Battle, you’ll know Egoraptor more than deserves a place in this wonderfully bizarre ensemble – a new mod, with the surprisingly sober title Arin Hanson Custom Character, finally ensconces the YouTuber among the surreal World Tour pantheon.

Egoraptor first came to prominence creating flash animations for DeviantArt and Newgrounds. They’ve performed as a voice actor in Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, Rick and Morty, and long-running Halo machinima series Red vs. Blue. Game Grumps, which has over five million subscribers on YouTube, is co-hosted by musician Dan Avidan – who is also now playable in Guitar Hero.

Both the Arin Hanson and Dan Avidan mods are created by AngelLeyend, who’s also released World Tour avatars for John Cena, Ivan the Space Biker – better known as the original, beta version of Half-Life’s Gordon Freeman – and a terrifying kids’ show-Radiohead mashup called Thomas the Thom Yorke. You can download all these wonderful creations from Nexus Mods.

Given that it’s October, and also, that with the right combination of mods, Guitar Hero can be transformed into a surreal, Dadaist nightmare, you might want to try some of the other best Halloween games. You might also want to try some other classic old games, or perhaps the best multiplayer games, for when you and your World Tour band mates fancy a new challenge.