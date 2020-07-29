Eiyuden Chronicle is coming to Steam and “will not enter into an exclusive agreement”

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a spiritual successor to Suikoden led by members of the original creative team. It reached its initial funding goal on Kickstarter in a little over two hours, and now – just days after the crowdfunding campaign launched – has raised well over $2 million USD. The game is coming to PC, and developer Rabbit & Bear Studios is making its plans to launch on Steam very explicit.

“We’ve seen a lot of questions regarding the release of Eiyuden Chronicle on PC,” the devs say in a new backer update. “We can confirm that the game will be released on Steam. We will announce release on other platforms at a later date.”

Don’t expect a last-minute switch to another platform, either, as we saw with the similarly crowdfunded Shenmue 3. The devs say in their FAQ that “we will not enter into an exclusive agreement with a platform. We have vehemently pushed this point with any potential publishing partner and won’t enter into an agreement with a publisher that requires us to do that.”

Eiyuden Chronicle’s initial funding goal was set to cover only a PC version, though the $1 million stretch goal – long since achieved – also opened up console versions of the game. For these ports, the devs are hedging their promises a bit more. “CPU/GPU limitations etc are a real issue so we need to be careful with the commitments we make.”

The game’s off to an impressive start on Kickstarter, but with an estimated release of October 2022, there’s a long way to go for Eiyuden Chronicle. RPG games had a heck of a heyday in the era of Suikoden, so here’s hoping Hundred Heroes can recapture the magic.