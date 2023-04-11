This Max Payne successor comes with a supernatural hip-hop album

What happens when you mix the classic corridor shooting of Max Payne, the supernatural horrors of werewolves and vampires, the challenge and speed of Super Meat Boy, and add in an entire rap album for good measure? You get El Paso, Elsewhere. One of the year’s most interesting indie games, PCGamesN had a chance to try out this movement shooter at GDC 2023, and it’s shaping up to be quite the experience.

Developed by Strange Scaffold, the eclectic indie studio responsible for An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, the comparatively briefly titled El Paso, Elsewhere takes aim at that classic PlayStation ‘90s aesthetic and the slow-motion corridor shooting of Remedy’s Max Payne, and so, so much more.

PCGamesN heard from designer Xalavier Nelson Jr., who not only designed El Paso, Elsewhere but has also taken on the starring role and written a ten track hip-hop album that plays during the shooter’s levels.

El Paso, Elsewhere might look like Max Payne with its slow-motion diving and rolling, but the narrative and setting truly set it apart. You control James Savage, a man going through both one hell of a breakup and a reality-shifting hotel all at once, facing an array of monsters from folklore while trying to take his ex-girlfriend, Draculae, the lord of vampires – obviously.

With the quick level-reload times of Super Meat Boy, El Paso, Elsewhere wants you to keep dying in its confined levels, as it practically begs you to master slow-motion rolls, dives, and wall kicks to get around leaping werewolves and dangerous zombies. The learning curve is steep, but that’s the price you’ll need to pay to get really good at wandering the halls of this Texan hotel.

We played two levels at GDC with the second punctuated by the hip-hop soundtrack and Xalavier Nelson Jr.’s vocals, and it become quickly apparent at this moment that Max Payne fans would have an entirely different, but still somewhat familiar, beast on their hands with El Paso, Elsewhere.

If you want to be ready for El Paso, Elsewhere’s release this Fall you can wishlist the game on Steam, or play its FPS game prequel El Paso, Nightmare instead.

