Elden Ring dev FromSoftware potentially working on new project

FromSoftware, developer of Elden Ring and super-tough RPG games including Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro, seemingly has a new, mysterious, unannounced project in the works, one that is unconnected to either Armoured Core 6 or the upcoming Elden Ring DLC, and the Shadow of the Erdtree release date.

Kenneth Chan is a producer and director at FromSoftware, who has worked at the company for almost ten years. Serving as a lead game designer on Elden Ring and co-director on the upcoming Armoured Core 6, on their LinkedIn page, Chan lists a mysterious “unannounced project” currently in the works by the Dark Souls dev.

Apparently, this project has been in development since January 2022, with Chan serving as its producer. Armoured Core 6 is due for release in 2023, with the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, announced in February, to follow afterwards. In terms of a new unannounced project by FromSoftware, it could take a variety of forms.

In June 2022, the studio announced it was recruiting staff for “multiple new projects.” PC players have also long been hoping for a port of the 2015 dark RPG Bloodborne – with other former PlayStation exclusives such as God of War, Returnal, Uncharted, and The Last of Us moving over to PC, there remains the possibility that Bloodborne could also get a port in the future.

There is also the possibility that the “unannounced project” referred to here is Shadow of the Erdtree, and Chan’s LinkedIn page has not been updated since its reveal. However, on the base version of Elden Ring, Chan is credited as a game designer and a project manager, whereas on the unannounced project, they are credited as a producer. Perhaps this change in titles also reflects a whole-new game or project.

In terms of what might be next from FromSoftware, Elden Ring 2 or maybe Dark Souls 4 would be the most exciting. However, it seems dubious that an Elden Ring sequel would have started development in January 2022, before the first game was even released. So, King’s Field 5, anyone?

As we wait for more FromSoftware updates, get ready for Shadow of the Erdtree with the best Elden Ring spells and the toughest Elden Ring builds. You might also want to try some of the other best PC games, updated for 2023.