Our first look trailer at the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree is finally here, after months of over-analyzing just one piece of concept art and wondering what FromSoftware has in store, and it looks absolutely phenomenal. With more areas to explore, bosses to fight, and lore to get lost in, 2024’s best DLC just got its biggest contender.

While the wait for the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date is agonizing, it won’t be for that much longer. That’s right, the Elden Ring DLC is dropping on Friday, June 21, just a few months away. Elden Ring is about to get much bigger.

Players will be guided to the Land of Shadow in the open-world game by Empyrean Miquella, so you’ll be in an entirely new area. Don’t worry though, you can seamlessly travel between each land. Naturally, there are new weapons, spells, and bosses too.

Clear out your calendars, because you’re going to need to set aside a few months for this one, that’s for sure. If you pre-order you get a bonus gesture called Ring of Miquella, with a Shadow of the Erdtree Edition for the game on the way as well.

You can check out the new trailer for the DLC right here.

FromSoftware has described the DLC as “The Land of Shadow. A place obscured by the Erdtree. Where the goddess Marika first set foot. A land purged in an unsung battle. Set ablaze by Messmer’s flame. It was to this land that Miquella departed. Divesting himself of his flesh, his strength, his lineage. Of all things Golden. And now Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord.”

If this trailer has you jumping back into The Lands Between with a fresh save, we’ve got all you need to know about the best Elden Ring builds alongside some great Elden Ring classes to start your journey.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.