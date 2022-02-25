The best Elden Ring classes – which class to pick

Want to know which is the best starting class in Elden Ring? At the very beginning of your adventure in this highly anticipated open-world game, you get the chance to choose your character’s class, known in-game as their ‘origin’. This choice determines your starting level and attributes, as well as the gear you start the game with.

Some classes suit different playstyles, and choosing based on that is one option, but there are classes on offer that are simply better for newer players than others. A large part of this is due to each class’s equipment, which can give you powerful spells and Elden Ring ashes of war, but there are also the starting attributes to consider.

So if you want to know more about the Elden Ring classes and which one is the best for you, we have a list of all of the starting attributes and items you get. We will also give you a list of all of the keepsakes you can choose from afterwards and why some are better for beginners than others.

Elden Ring Class attributes

You’ll first need to decipher which stat you want to increase when you raise one of the attributes, which are essentially unchanged from the Dark Souls games. However, attunement is now tied to items rather than a level up attribute and arcane replaces humanity, providing increased item discovery.

Here are all of the Elden Ring attributes:

Vigor: Raises maximum health (HP)

Mind: Raises maximum force points (FP)

Endurance: Increases stamina bar and raises total equip load

Strength: Raises damage for strength-based weapons and used as a requirement for equipping strength-based weapons

Dexterity: Raises damage for most weapons, used as a requirement for equipping most weapons and raises casting speed for spells

Intelligence: Raises damage for strength-based weapons for most sorcery, and some incantation spells and used as a requirement for equipping most sorcery, and some incantation spells

Faith: Raises damage for strength-based weapons for some sorcery and most incantation spells and used as a requirement for equipping some sorcery and most incantation spells

Arcane: Increases how often you discover items, raises damage for strength-based weapons for some sorcery and incantation spells, and used as a requirement for equipping some sorcery and incantation spells

Elden Ring classes

Here are the starting attributes and equipment for all ten Elden Ring classes:

Vagabond

Starting equipment

Halberd

Starting attributes

Level – 9

Vigor – 15

Mind – 10

Endurance – 11

Strength – 14

Dexterity – 13

Intelligence – 9

Faith – 9

Arcane – 7

This class is the most balanced of the classes built for melee combat as it has plenty of points in health, strength, and dexterity from the start. You will need to unequip some items to get a decent dodge roll or focus on building the Vagabond’s endurance.

Warrior

Starting equipment

Scimitar x2

Starting attributes

Level – 8

Vigor – 11

Mind – 12

Endurance – 11

Strength – 10

Dexterity – 16

Intelligence – 10

Faith – 8

Arcane – 9

With the highest dexterity, the Warrior is a high-offensive fighter that has relatively light armour for a practical dodge roll. This class also starts with dual-wielding scimitars; each sword is mapped to different shoulder buttons that increase your attacking options at the cost of some defence.

Hero

Starting equipment

Unknown

Starting attributes

Level – 7

Vigor – 14

Mind – 9

Endurance – 12

Strength – 16

Dexterity – 9

Intelligence – 7

Faith – 8

Arcane – 11

The Hero has the most strength and relatively decent endurance at the cost of low dexterity. It also has low starting magic attributes, so pivoting towards a magic build is a tough ask here.

Bandit

Starting equipment

Short Bow

Starting attributes

Level – 5

Vigor – 10

Mind – 11

Endurance – 10

Strength – 9

Dexterity – 13

Intelligence – 9

Faith – 8

Arcane – 14

The Bandit prefers to use parries and backstabs to score critical hits in melee combat. However, it also starts with a bow and an optimal attribute distribution for ranged combat. This class also has a higher arcane, making it more likely for items to drop whenever you slay an enemy.

Astrologer

Starting equipment

Short Sword

Starting attributes

Level – 6

Vigor – 9

Mind – 15

Endurance – 9

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 12

Intelligence – 16

Faith – 7

Arcane – 9

As the sorcerer of the starting classes, the Astrologer starts with the highest mind and intelligence attributes. While it has a short sword for emergencies, an Astrologer’s primary focus is to fling both single-target and multitargeting spells at enemies. We recommend giving your Astrologer a point or two in vigor and endurance as these starting attributes are quite low.

Prophet

Starting equipment

Unknown

Starting attributes

Level – 7

Vigor – 10

Mind – 14

Endurance – 8

Strength – 11

Dexterity – 10

Intelligence – 7

Faith – 16

Arcane – 10

The Prophet has the highest Faith of all the classes, though it also specs slightly more into melee combat than the Astrologer. This class’s incantations provide quick healing when it matters and some holy and fire spells to purge the monsters before it. Focus a little on increasing its endurance to give it better stamina.

Samurai

Starting equipment

Long bow

Katana

Starting attributes

Level – 9

Vigor – 12

Mind – 11

Endurance – 13

Strength – 12

Dexterity – 15

Intelligence – 9

Faith – 8

Arcane – 8

While this melee class has similar stats and equipment to the Vagabond, the Samurai is more of a long-range fighter with a focus on dexterity rather than strength. Pivoting to magic from this class is a challenge, so we don’t recommend that you do so.

Prisoner

Starting equipment

Unknown

Starting attributes

Level – 6

Vigor – 11

Mind – 12

Endurance – 11

Strength – 8

Dexterity – 14

Intelligence – 14

Faith – 6

Arcane – 9

This class uses dexterity speed bonuses to bolster its melee attacks with swords, as well as its spell-wielding capabilities. This origin may take a while to get going than more specialised classes but is a relatively balanced option with room to grow.

Confessor

Starting equipment

Unknown

Starting attributes

Level – 10

Vigor – 10

Mind – 13

Endurance – 10

Strength – 12

Dexterity – 12

Intelligence – 9

Faith – 14

Arcane – 9

This role is good for beginners to use. It’s primarily a close-range defensive fighter with somewhat decent protection and weight distribution, but also has access to restorative and bewitching incantations. You have some freedom to spec further into magic or melee, but it’s initially not the best at both.

Wretch

Starting equipment

Club

Starting attributes

Level – 1

Vigor – 10

Mind – 10

Endurance – 10

Strength – 10

Dexterity – 10

Intelligence – 10

Faith – 10

Arcane – 10

The Wretch class is Elden Ring’s equivalent of the Depraved class from the Souls series or the Waste of Sin class from Bloodborne. If you really want to start the game with almost nothing to your name, this is the only choice.

Elden Ring keepsakes

Keepsakes are separate from your class choice. You get to choose one of ten different items, and each one aids you somehow, though the effects of these keepsakes aren’t always apparent from the moment you start the game. You could opt to start the game with no keepsake for a real challenge, but we don’t recommend doing this for your first time.

Here are all nine Elden Ring keepsakes and their effects:

Crimson amber medallion – increases maximum health

– increases maximum health Lands Between rune – use this item to gain many runes

– use this item to gain many runes Golden seed – use to reinforce your Sacred Flask

– use to reinforce your Sacred Flask Fanged Imp ashes – summon Fanged Imps with the bell

– summon Fanged Imps with the bell Cracked pot – a container for certain thrown items

– a container for certain thrown items Stonesword key – keepsake gives two keys that, upon use, will break an Imp’s seal, though each key shatters after use

– keepsake gives two keys that, upon use, will break an Imp’s seal, though each key shatters after use Bewitching branch – five branches with a beguiling power, though their effect is currently unknown

– five branches with a beguiling power, though their effect is currently unknown Boiled prawn – keepsake contains five prawns and using one boosts physical damage negation for a short time

– keepsake contains five prawns and using one boosts physical damage negation for a short time Shabriri’s Woe – an item that attracts and aggravates enemies into attacking you

If you’re just starting Elden Ring for the first time, the crimson amber medallion is the best choice as it increases your maximum health while you hold it. If you’re speccing into a magic build, the golden seed is arguably better as it allows you to put extra charges into your healing flask. This is the more versatile option since you can switch how many uses of the flask you can have between healing HP and healing force power, before replenishing at Sites of Grace or defeating all enemies in the area.

Taking the Stonesword keys allows you to access sealed areas containing valuable treasure, which is also a decent option. The Fanged Imp ashes are handy if you’re on your own, but you won’t be able to summon them if you’re playing with friends. The rest of the keepsakes are situational or items found in high numbers throughout the campaign, so they are not worth taking.

After choosing your class and keepsake, you begin your Elden Ring adventure. If you’re just starting the game, why not consult our Elden Ring beginner’s guide for the tutorial’s location and other top tricks and tips.