This Tekken mod is a whole Elden Ring fighting game

I did not know I needed an Elden Ring fighting game, but thanks to the wonderful world of Tekken mods, I’ve both recognised this need in myself, and have immediately gotten it satisfied. The Ultimate Elden Ring Modpack replaces eight Tekken 7 characters with equivalent Elden Ring characters, so you can finally have that Alexander versus Melina fight you’ve been dreaming of.

Ultraboy’s mod is largely cosmetic, replacing a selection of alternate character appearances with Elden Ring equivalents. Lidia becomes Melina, Kunimitsu becomes Malenia, Heihachi becomes the lobster, Gigas becomes Alexander, Lee becomes the Prisoner starting class, Marduk becomes Radahn, Kazuya dons the Raging Wolf armour set, and Kazumi becomes Ranni. And, yes, Kazumi’s tiger transforms into the spectral steed Torrent.

You can grab the mod for yourself over on Tekken Mods, or if you just want to enjoy the vibes, you can take a look at the fantastic trailer below. Now I’m longing for this to become Super Souls Bros – get the Maiden in Black and Father Gascoigne in there for good measure.

