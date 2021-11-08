Looks like Elden Ring is capped at 60fps, even on PC

We’ve come a long way since the days when we complained about Dark Souls being capped at 30fps. Now, we’re complaining about Elden Ring being capped at 60fps, instead. Bandai Namco has provided an early look at Elden Ring’s specs and resolution targets across platforms, and it looks like the game won’t be taking advantage of your 144hz monitors.

In a new specs chart on the official site, Elden Ring is shown supporting frame rates “up to 60fps” on PC. That implies a hard cap at 60fps, just as we saw in Dark Souls III. We’ve reached out to Bandai Namco for further information and will update if we learn more, but for now, it seems unlikely that we’re going to get a fully uncapped frame rate.

That page also notes that the game supports resolutions “up to” 4K, with no word on non-16:9 aspect ratios. Dark Souls III did not support ultrawide resolutions by default, though modders fixed that issue – and, indeed, have recently fixed the frame rate cap, too. Hopefully we’ll see the same thing happen with Elden Ring.

We’ll keep you updated on the Elden Ring system requirements as the details come through, too.

Elden Ring’s beta – sorry, ‘closed network test’ is scheduled to run this weekend, though sadly, it’s only available to our friends on console. We will at least be able to get a better look at the RPG game in action starting November 12.