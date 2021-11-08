Elden Ring system requirements – Ray tracing to come via post-launch patch

Elden Ring is coming to PC February 25, 2022, and publisher Bandai Namco has shared some new technical details about the new Soulsborne game. Developer FromSoftware recently shared 15 minutes of extended gameplay, which you can watch here, and also announced the game’s pre-order bonuses and several collectors editions.

In an FAQ article, Bandai Namco states that Elden Ring will support a maximum resolution of native 4K, HDR, and frame rates of up to 60fps. Unfortunately, it appears that FromSoftware has implemented a frame rate cap, as it did previously with its previous game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. However, as with previous Soulsborne games, it’s likely that this will be circumvented through mods.

While it won’t be available at launch, ray tracing support should add another layer of gross incandescence to Elden Ring’s world. Currently, there’s no indication that AMD FSR or Nvidia DLSS will be available to help boost fps, but we’ll update this page if and when that changes.

To begin your adventure in Elden Ring’s Lands Between, you’ll need a PC running an updated version of Windows 10 or 11.

Since Elden Ring is coming to Xbox One and PS4, we’re hopeful that its minimum system requirements shouldn’t be out of reach for most gaming PCs. However, you’ll need one of the best graphics cards from either AMD or Nvidia to enjoy the game’s ray tracing when it eventually arrives.

