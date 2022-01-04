Demon’s Souls remake created extra pressure for Elden Ring’s graphics team

One of the many standout features of Bluepoint Games’ Demon’s Souls remake for the PlayStation 5 is the graphics’ quality, which certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by the original developers at FromSoftware. In fact, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki says that the graphics team “felt that pressure more than anyone else” when quizzed if Demon’s Souls graphical fidelity raised the bar for the devs.

“And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make,” Miyazaki tells Edge Magazine (thanks, VGC). “Graphical fidelity is not something we put as the top priority. What we ask for on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and it takes less priority compared to the other elements of development.”

Miyazaki goes on to say that graphical fidelity is “always” an area where he feels “a little bit apologetic” towards the graphics team because of how hard the devs work. “They’ve worked extremely hard on Elden Ring,” he says. “Our graphics-systems team and our programmers have been pushing a lot of new features to create the best-looking games we’ve ever made.”

While Miyazaki is pleased to see the positive reception to the Demon’s Souls remake, he’s not played it himself. The industry veteran explains to Edge that he’s not a big fan of recreating his older work and that the development on the original was “rough”.

“It was an old game, so to see it get remade in this way and have new players playing it was obviously something that made me very happy,” he says. “It was a rough game back in the day, with a relatively rough development, so I was anxious that new players would not enjoy it in that same way. That was a cause of concern for me when it was re-released but, you know, in the end, I’m just happy to see the reaction and happy to see people enjoying it.”

We’ve played a bit of Elden Ring so far and have come away mighty impressed. Editor Rich reckons the tech test might be the “best game demo” he’s ever played, while hardware writer Phil reckons Elden Ring feels like a classic D&D adventure.

The Elden Ring release date is pencilled in for February 25, 2022, so you don’t have too long to wait to try this one out for yourself.