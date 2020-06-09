Elden Ring release date: the latest details on Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin’s game

Announced at the Microsoft E3 conference, Elden Ring has been confirmed for Xbox One and Windows PC and will be produced by Bandai Namco, and developed by Hidetaka Miyazaki’s studio, FromSoftware.

With the Dark Souls and Sekiro director at the helm, we already know we’re in for mystery, nightmarish boss designs, and a whole lot of dying. The announcement trailer gives off some very Dark Souls vibes, and although Miyazaki confirms that Elden Ring gameplay is heavily based on the Souls series, combat will play out very differently due to the “open and vast environment”.

Keeping things FromSoft, Elden Ring is also a third person open-world dark fantasy RPG, but what’s new is that it features a collaboration with Game of Thrones writer and author of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R. R. Martin. We’re anticipating plenty more in terms of storytelling than we’re used to from Miyazaki, without sacrificing any of the rich, lore-soaked environment and boss designs we know and love from the Souls games. Elden Ring will also feature music from Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro composer Yuka Kitamura.

Elden Ring release date

Although the Elden Ring release date hasn’t yet been confirmed, we can hope for a 2020 release as Elden Ring has been in the works for over two years, after the work on Dark Souls III DLC wrapped up at the end of March 2017. Typically, FormSoftware games aren’t left teased for too long, and fans only had to wait just over a year to get their hands on Sekiro after it was teased at The Game Awards in 2017.

Unfortunately, we’ve been left in the dark since the initial reveal trailer, and with no E3 2020 due to the ongoing global pandemic, it’s unlikely we’ll hear about the Elden Ring release date any time soon. However, publisher Bandai Namco is confirmed for the digital Summer Game Fest, so there’s still a chance we’ll see more of this mysterious new title in 2020.

Elden Ring trailer

Alongside the E3 announcement, FromSoftware released a trailer to mark the reveal of the new open-world RPG. Although the trailer doesn’t show us any gameplay, Soulsbourne fans have drawn parallels between Elden Ring and Celtic folklore, specifically a character from Irish history called Nuada.

Elden Ring gameplay

Yes, Elden Ring gameplay will be hard, very much like Dark Souls, we’re told to expect difficult combat and big boss fights. Although some melee has been confirmed, it sounds like the combat will draw from RPG elements and focus more on magic, unlike the recent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Hopefully George R. R. Martin will bring a softer side to the gameplay, with his ability to handle dialogue heavy scenes between complex characters. Elden Ring is an entirely new mythos, co-created with Martin, where players will be able to “design and control their own unique character”. FromSoftware’s business director reached out to Martin, as Miyazaki was a fan himself, especially of Martin’s lesser-known title Fevre Dream, a vampire novel set in 1982.

Elden Ring open world

Unlike Dark Souls, Elden Ring will be open world, and the gameplay, combat and narrative will have to adapt to player exploration. In an interview with IGN, Miyazaki confirmed the game will not have towns or settlements, but will be traversable on horseback saying “If we would add towns on top of that, it would become a bit too much, so we decided to create an open world style game focused on what we are best at.” Miyazaki went on to say that “Creating a new type of game is a big challenge for us,” and we can only imagine that the open world environment will shift the style of gameplay from the Souls series.

Stay tuned for the latest news on the Elden Ring game as it develops including trailers and – hopefully – an Elden Ring release date.