Elden Ring at lowest ever price today, beating Steam Summer Sale 2023

If you buy Elden Ring from Fanatical today, you'll get it at 37% off, making it even cheaper than the deals in the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Elden Ring screenshot showing a ghostly feminine face under a hood.

Published:

Elden Ring

Elden Ring is now at its lowest price ever – even beating the reductions in the Steam Summer Sale 2023, so if you’ve not yet played the best fantasy game of last year, now is the ideal time to get it. Don’t miss your chance to get this fantastic Elden Ring deal though, because it’s only running for a day.

The discount in question is only available via Fanatical and it gets you the Standard Edition of the game for just $37.79 (£31.49) and the Deluxe Edition for just $50.39 (£40.94) – that’s a 37% discount. The game has never been this cheap before, and who knows how long it’ll be until it’s this cheap again. It makes the Steam Summer Sale look like a faint mist on a summer’s day.

In our Elden Ring review, we said that the game is “not only a masterpiece by its developer’s lofty standards, but in packing so much density into the Lands Between, it lights the path ahead for open-world games in general.” That’s not an experience that you’ll want to miss out on.

Worried that you won’t be able to run it? Read our Elden Ring system requirements guide to make sure before you buy.

