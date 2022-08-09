Elden Ring patch notes detail co-op overhaul for update 1.06

Elden Ring patch notes for update 1.06 have revealed various changes to the invasion and summoning systems, effectively transforming the co-op experience in From Software’s RPG, which has also been tweaked to change the effectiveness of dodging and rolling.

1.06 adds the ability to send summoning signs to summoning pools across multiple and distant environments, meaning that you can make yourself summonable, and also summon others, from within a much greater area. Essentially, you can now be summoned to any effigy you have previously visited, meaning that finding a co-op player will be much quicker and easier. Invasions, however, have also received a similar set of changes. Although the patch notes themselves are rather vague, simply stating that From Software has “added the function to invade a larger area, including distant areas,” it stands to reason that the same rules that now apply to summoning pools also apply in reverse, meaning that as well as being called to any previous effigy for co-op, you can also invade via any previous effigy to challenge an online rival.

Elden Ring’s single-player is also being subtly but significantly altered, courtesy of changes to the ever-important rolling mechanic. The time it takes for rolling to become possible after you have performed an attack has been reduced, meaning you can strike and then get out of the way more quickly than before. You can also roll further when you have a light equipment load, and the time between attacking and rolling has also been reduced when using the great axe. This does not apply, however, to jump attacks, dual-wield attacks, and attacks while mounted.

As well as the new, quicker rolling, you can find the full Elden Ring 1.06 patch notes below:

ELDEN RING 1.06 PATCH NOTES

ADDITIONAL ELEMENTS

Added the function to send summoning signs to summoning pools in multiple areas, including distant areas.

Added the function to invade a larger area, including distant areas.

Added a new way to advance White Mask Varre’s questline other than participating in multiplayer invasion by defeating a new NPC.

BALANCE CHANGES

Reduced the time it takes for rolling to become possible after an attack. (Jump attack, dual wield attack and attacks while mounted not included)

Increased the motion speed of strong attack and charge attack. (mounted attacks not included)

Increased Guard Counter’s motion speed.

Increased the attack speed of Great Axes and reduced the time it takes for rolling to become possible after an attack. (Jump attack, dual wield attack and attacks while mounted not included)

Increased rolling distance when player has a light equip load.

Increased the hitbox of Cipher Pata’s weapon skill “Unblockable Blade”.

Increased the range of Ash of War “Glintstone Pebble” and “Glintstone Dart” projectile while decreasing the damage and stagger power.

Decreased the travel distance and invincibility frames of Ash of War “Bloodhound Step” while adding the following changes: reduced performance when used continuously. Increased travel distance when on light equip load.

Shortened the activation interval when using “Quick Step” skill in succession, increasing its ability to circle around the enemy when locked-on and add the following changes: reduced performance when used continuously. Increased travel distance when on light equip load.

Decreased the damage and bleed build-up of weapon skill “Corpse Piler” when hit with the blood attack. When hit by the blade, the damage is only decreased slightly.

Decreased the target tracking ability of sorcery “Stars of Ruin”.

BUG FIXES