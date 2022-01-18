Elden Ring bosses guide

Want to know how to beat the Elden Ring bosses? The most defining moments in any of the best Soulslike games are the tough boss fights. They can be tricky for several reasons: some are hard to hit consistently, others can squash you with just one attack. Elden Ring is also an open-world game, so as you’d expect, there are plenty of formidable foes with big health bars waiting to be discovered.

So far, all of the information we have on Elden Ring bosses comes from the network test last year. Therefore, their locations and item drops are subject to change in the final release. Since any region can have at least 13 bosses, keeping track of which ones you’ve beaten can be tough.

In this guide, you’ll find a list of all of the Elden Ring bosses, where you can find them, which ones are mandatory, and what items they drop when you beat them. It’s worth noting that, generally speaking, as you hunt them down, dungeon bosses are not as hard to kill as the major bosses. However, there are exceptions, so upgrading the Elden Ring Flash of Wondrous Physick can make all the difference.

Elden Ring bosses

To make it easy for you to see which ones you’ve beaten and which ones remain alive, we’ve listed each boss in every region, their locations, and their loot drops. You need to defeat all major bosses to complete the game, so we’ve highlighted each major boss in bold.

Here are all of the bosses in Elden Ring:

Limgrave

Boss name Location Item drops Soldier of Godrick Fringefolk Hero’s Grave 320 runes Tree Sentinel Limgrave Road 2,900 runes

Holy Ground (Ash of War) Flying Dragon Agheel Dragon-Burnt Ruins 3,600 runes

Dragon Heart (key item) Burial Tree Watchdog Stormfoot Catacombs 800 runes

Glintsword Arch (Ash of War) Stonedigger Troll Limgrave Tunnels Dragonscale Blade (weapon) Beastman of Farum Azula Groveside Cave 800 runes

Viridian Amber Medallion (talisman) Demi-Human Chief Dissenter’s Cave 900 runes Grave Warden Murkwater Catacombs 1,200 runes

Stormblade (Ash of War) Pumpkinhead Post Town Remains 1,000 runes

Pumpkin Helm (helm) Bloodhound Knight Darriwil Forlon Hound Evergaol 1,400 runes

Barricade Shield (Ash of War) Margrit the Fell Omen Stormhill 8,000 runes Many Armed Keymaster Stormveil Castle 965 runes

Rusty Key (key item) Lion Guardian Stormveil Castle 1,138 runes

Those are all of the Elden Ring bosses we’ve found so far. If you’re just starting with the game, you may wish to learn more about the Elden Ring dungeon locations so you can find some of the optional bosses. You may also want to know how to play Elden Ring multiplayer, so you and a friend can hunt the bosses down together in co-op.