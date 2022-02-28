Elden Ring Steam servers go down for maintenance tonight

From Software’s latest game is out, and it’s fantastic – just check out our Elden Ring review for a whole lot more words on why. But despite that excellence, it’s got a range of technical issues, particularly on PC. The devs are continuing to work on performance problems, but tonight we’re getting a bit of maintenance to “help improve some multiplayer functions”.

Elden Ring servers go down for one hour of maintenance across all platforms tonight. On PC, that window is February 28 at 8pm PST / 11pm EST, or March 1 at 4am GMT. (For our console friends, Xbox maintenance takes place one hour earlier at 7pm PST / 10pm EST / 3am GMT, and PlayStation maintenance takes place two hours earlier at 6pm PST / 9pm EST / 2am GMT.)

There’s no word on exactly what issues this maintenance will address, and Elden Ring’s multiplayer problems have been inconsistent across platforms. On PlayStation, everything usually works except for the bloodstains that show how other players died. PC and Xbox have both had intermittent issues with many features.

Regardless, here’s hoping that this maintenance can smooth out the last of the rough edges on the multiplayer side.

