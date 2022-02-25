Looking for Golden Seeds in Elden Ring? These handy seeds allow you to upgrade your flasks, increasing the uses of Crimson and Cerulean Flasks to help you out when you come up against tough Elden Ring bosses or explore one of Elden Ring’s many dungeons.

They can be found across the Lands Between; you can spot them by glowing Erdtree saplings, which make them easy to see from a distance when traversing the expansive open world. To use Golden Seeds, simply rest at a Site of Grace and charge your flask, with each upgrade increasing the amount of Golden Seeds required by one. You can also choose Golden Seed as a Keepsake when you’re picking your Elden Ring class during the character creation. You can upgrade your flask ten times and also strengthen them by finding and using Sacred Tears.

Although there are plenty of Golden Seeds in Elden Ring, we haven’t located all of them yet, but here’s where you can find all the Golden Seeds we’ve found so far.

Here are the Elden Ring Golden Seed locations:

Stormhill – inside the shack on the main road to Stormveil Castle near some boxes

– inside the shack on the main road to Stormveil Castle near some boxes Stormveil Castle – in the courtyard between the big oak tree and the smaller glowing Erdtree

– in the courtyard between the big oak tree and the smaller glowing Erdtree Liurnia of the Lakes – next to the Erdtree sapling on a small island in the archipelago. It’s close to the Site of Grace

– next to the Erdtree sapling on a small island in the archipelago. It’s close to the Site of Grace Caelid #1 – there is an Erdtree sapling along the southern road leading to the bridge

– there is an Erdtree sapling along the southern road leading to the bridge Limgrave – the Erdtree sapling is outside the tower at the end of the road leading into the forest. It’s towards the east of the region

– the Erdtree sapling is outside the tower at the end of the road leading into the forest. It’s towards the east of the region Raya Lucaria Academy #1 – on the broken bridge leading to the north of the academy, there is an Erdtree sapling just before the edge

on the broken bridge leading to the north of the academy, there is an Erdtree sapling just before the edge Raya Lucaria Academy #2 – an Erdtree sapling is growing close to the east of the academy grounds

– an Erdtree sapling is growing close to the east of the academy grounds Caelid #2 – in the northern peninsula, between the Site of Grace near the bridge and the Site of Grace inside the castle

– in the northern peninsula, between the Site of Grace near the bridge and the Site of Grace inside the castle Carian Manor – in a courtyard after an elevator in the Carian Manor. You’ll need to beat a wolf that patrols the area nearby.

Now you’ve found these Golden Seeds in Elden Ring, here’s where you can find Ashes of War to strengthen your build and map fragments to reveal places of interest.