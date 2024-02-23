Act fast on this Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree preorder discount

Gaming deals don’t get more enticing than an anticipated release being discounted during preorders. That’s what’s happening with this Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree discount. Why not save some money ahead of the big drop on June 21?

Now that Elden Ring, one of 2022’s best RPG games, is getting an expansion, you might want to jump on this Fanatical offering, which puts the PC version of Shadow of the Erdree at $35.19, a few bucks down from the previous price of $40. This Steam key discount is only available for the PC version, and keep in mind that you’ll need the base game to play the expansion.

Preorder discounts are like gold dust, and we never know how long any discount will remain active for. With that in mind, you can click the button below to go straight to Fanatical’s deal. This preorder also comes with the Ring of Miquella in-game gesture.

We’ve only had short peeks of what’s in store for us in Shadow of the Erdtree, but it seems like Miquella will guide us through the new location called Land of Shadow. We can only guarantee one thing: a hell of a combat challenge. The gameplay reveal trailer, which you can watch below, was short and sweet, but color us intrigued.

FromSoftware’s dark and atmospheric game was a hit here at PCGamesN. Elden Ring bosses drove us to near-madness. You can read all about it in our 10/10 Elden Ring review, where we said it “achieves the seemingly impossible, taking a precisely tuned, dungeon-delving ARPG and setting it loose in an achingly beautiful open world.” If you’re anything like us, you’re readying to rage quit again.

