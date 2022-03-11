Elden Ring’s launch is the 2nd-biggest of the last 12 months

Demon’s Souls launched for PlayStation 3 in 2009, in an era where publishers were convinced that players wanted simple, cinematic action games. Now, over a decade later, the latest in From Software’s line of obtuse, frustrating, delightful action-RPGs in one of the best-selling games in the world. US sales figures for Elden Ring have come in, and it’s the second-biggest launch of the past year.

Elden Ring’s launch month dollar sales were higher than any game in the US in the past 12 months, outside of Call of Duty: Vanguard, according to the latest report from NPD. Bear in mind the caveat of the ‘launch month’ criteria – Elden Ring launched just three days from the end of February 2022. Vanguard launched 25 days from the end of November 2021.

With only three days of sales charted by NPD, Elden Ring is now the best-selling game of 2022 (ahead of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Horizon: Forbidden West), and the fifth best-selling game of the past 12 months (behind Vanguard, Madden, Black Ops: Cold War, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl).

Elden Ring’s Steam player counts have been setting historic records, too.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – After 1 month in market, Elden Ring ranked as the 5th best-selling game of the 12 month period ending February 2022. Elden Ring ranked 1st on Steam and Xbox platforms in February, while placing 2nd on PlayStation. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 11, 2022

