Elden Ring hits the 6th highest player count on Steam, ever

It’s already one of the best RPGs on PC, and now Elden Ring is one of the most popular games on Steam, ever. According to the latest stats, FromSoftware’s latest game now has the sixth-highest player count record on Steam – beating out New World – and is just shy of a million players on its second weekend.

Elden Ring is one of the best Dark Souls-like games around and clearly, players are responding to it well. The RPG already reached over 600,000 concurrent players just one hour after launch before finally settling on an excellent peak of 891,538 on its opening weekend.

According to SteamDB, Elden Ring has set a new concurrent player count record on its second weekend at 953,426. This beats out Amazon’s MMO New World – which has a peak of 913,634 – making Elden Ring the sixth-biggest game on Steam by concurrent player count, and the second biggest for a single-player game after Cyberpunk 2077 – which has a record of 1,054,388 players.

So Elden Ring has still got a way to go before it beats a million concurrent players or Cyberpunk 2077’s peak. However, its previous peak was recorded on Sunday, so we’ll have to find out tomorrow if FromSoftware’s epic fantasy RPG can push all the way to a million concurrent players.

Regardless, Elden Ring is still a fantastic game. Check here for PCGamesN’s review and find out why our reviewer called it “a masterpiece”.

