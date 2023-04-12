Elden Ring and an Elder Scrolls marathon lead the SGDQ 2023 schedule

The Summer Games Done Quick schedule for the 2023 event is here, and it’s filled to the brim with excellent sounding speedruns and a week of charity-raising goodness. From RPG games like Elden Ring and all five Elder Scrolls games, Skyrim and all, to some excellent new releases, there’s a lot to sink your teeth into and get excited for ahead of every speedrun fan’s Christmas.

Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) 2023 will run from May 28 to June 4, with back-to-back speedruns that celebrate the dedication of the community while raising money for some great causes.

Some of the best runs look to be Hi-Fi Rush any percent, The Elder Scrolls Anthology – yes that includes Oblivion and Skyrim – and an any percent glitchless run of Elden Ring, with the min-maxing required for all FromSoftware games sure to make for an entertaining ride.

The PC Port of Returnal is also getting a speedrun that uses glitches, alongside one of my favourite games (I’m kidding), Shadow the Hedgehog. A real mix of speedrun classics and new releases are at this year’s SGDQ, so you can expect both Pepsiman and Metroid Prime Remastered to make appearances.

Last year’s SGDQ raised over $3 million for charity while sibling event Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2023 broke its own charity record with a colossal $2.6 million as well. There were also some great Elden Ring runs at AGDQ, but by far the greatest speedrun was the world record pace set during a four-way Super Mario Galaxy 2 race. It wasn’t just a showcase of some serious skill, but the runners, footage, and casters came together for some of the best speedrunning I’ve seen in a long time.

“SGDQ 2023 will be held in support of Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières who provide medical assistance to people affected by conflict, disease outbreaks, and disasters all over the world,” GDQ says.

“Viewers will be able to donate directly to the charity via the viewing page on GamesDoneQuick.com. One hundred percent of all donations made through the GDQ donate link and tracker during the event go directly to Doctors Without Borders.”

You can check out the full SGDQ 2023 schedule over at the event’s website while catching up on some of the greatest speedruns from GDQ’s history in the meantime.

Some of the best PC games appear during GDQ events, so you could check those out and try your hand at speedrunning if you’re feeling brave. If not, our breakdown of the industry’s biggest upcoming PC games is for you.

Images courtesy of Games Done Quick