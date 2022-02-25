Elden Ring reaches 600k Steam players one hour after launch

The Elden Ring release time has arrived, and players are already pouring in by the bucket full. It’s already From Software’s biggest Steam launch, and one of the biggest games on Valve’s platform – ever – beating out some of the most venerable live service games to get there.

Elden Ring reached a concurrent PC player count of 616,891 one hour after launch, as SteamDB shows, and that number continues to rise. It reached 149,702 players just 20 minutes after launch, making it the biggest From Software game on Steam in the span of about two Bugs Bunny cartoons.

Most of Steam’s biggest games – like PUBG, Dota 2, or CS:GO – are either inexpensive or free-to-play. The biggest premium launches on the platform include New World, which reached 913,634 concurrent players on launch weekend, and Cyberpunk 2077, which reached 1,054,388. To date, only five games have crossed the million-player threshold.

