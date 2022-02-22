Elden Ring release time confirmed

The Elden Ring release date is tantalisingly close. With FromSoftware’s highly anticipated new RPG due to drop in just a few days, it’s time to start thinking about when exactly you’ll be able to get stuck in. The good news is the studio has now unveiled the Elden Ring release times across different timezones and platforms.

So, let’s get into it. For PC players, the Elden Ring release time is 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT on February 24, which translates to 12am CET / 8am JST / 10am AEDT / 12pm NZDT on February 25 if you’re based further east. If you’re going to be playing on console, you’ll have to wait a little longer to dive in, as release times are generally later, though by how much can vary depending on the timezone.

The console unlock times are 9pm PT on February 24 and midnight local time ET / midnight local time GMT on February 25 for those regions, though you can check out the full rundown on publisher Bandai Namco’s site here if you’d like the details for where you’re based in the world.

The good news is the publisher has also revealed the Elden Ring pre-load times so we know when you should be able to get the game downloading ready for the big day. You can check out the details in full at the above link.

Here’s a handy infographic showing the global Elden Ring release times if you prefer to get your nuggets of info that way:

