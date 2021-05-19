Summer Game Fest’s Kick Off Live has Weezer, but no word on Elden Ring

E3 is nearly upon us, and so is not-E3. We’re finally getting an idea of what to expect from Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest with the reveal of Kick Off Live!, a two-hour broadcast that I will never again write the exclamation point for. No specific announcements have been made for who will be on this opening broadcast, but over 30 partner publishers have been announced for Summer Game Fest as a whole.

Summer Game Fest’s Kick Off Live show will broadcast on Thursday, June 10 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST. The show will be around two hours and feature over a dozen premieres including both new games and new footage from previously announced titles, Keighley says on Twitter. Also, Weezer will be there to “debut a brand new, stream safe game soundtrack song”.

The big list of publishers joining Summer Game Fest include 2K, Activision, Amazon Games, Annapurna Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Battlestate Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Capcom, Devolver Digital, Dotemu, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Finji, Frontier, Gearbox Publishing, Hi-Rez Studios, Inner Sloth, Koch Media, Mediatonic, MiHoYo, PlayStation, Psyonix, Raw Fury, Riot Games, Saber Interactive, Sega, Steam, Square Enix, Tribeca Festival, Tencent Games, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft, Wizards of the Coast, and Xbox.

Yes, Bandai Namco is on the list. No, we don’t know if Elden Ring will be there. Yes, the Elden Ring subreddit is already having a time.

Note that all those names are attached to Summer Game Fest as a whole – they won’t necessarily be at Kick Off Live, though many certainly will. The Day of the Devs indie showcase will also be part of Kick Off Live.

Keighley says the remaining events for Summer Game Fest will “mostly be focused in June”, and will include events and streams from various publishers. Of course, that’ll intersect with the E3 2021 schedule – E3 proper begins on June 12, just a couple of days after Kick Off Live. If you’re looking for upcoming PC games, there’s about to be a whole lot of news coming your way.