Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree is going to be good. Between Dark Souls, Sekiro, Demon’s Souls, and Bloodborne – and all their respective expansions – you can be confident FromSoftware has something exceptional in the works. We previously reported that updates in the Elden Ring Steam backend suggested an upcoming reveal for the Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin RPG epic, possibly at The Game Awards. Now, FromSofware gives an official update on the Elden Ring DLC, confirming that it’s going well, but could be a little while away.

The Shadow of the Erdtree release date is on its way, but details about the Elden Ring DLC are still mostly absent. Expanding on one of the best RPG games ever, all we’ve seen of Shadow of the Erdtree so far is a single clip of concept art. Nevertheless, FromSoftware shares an update on how the Elden Ring expansion is coming along, courtesy of Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne veteran Yasuhiro Kitao.

Speaking at the PlayStation Partners Awards, Kitao tells Japanese publication Game Watch that FromSoftware’s attitude towards game development has not changed. “Our long-standing stance has been to work diligently to create something interesting and valuable,” the promotions and community manager explains. “We were also surprised that so many people played the game [Elden Ring]. There are no words other than gratitude. I’m really grateful.”

Kitao then offers an update on the Elden Ring DLC, comparing it to the expansion material for Bloodborne, but saying it might not arrive for a little while. “It’ll be a little while yet,” Kitao says, in a comment translated by PCGamesN, “but progress is going well. Like Bloodborne, it has new battles and new characters.”

We previously reported on several Elden Ring Steam updates that hint at an upcoming reveal for Shadow of the Erdtree. Given that The Game Award is set to take place very soon, on Thursday, December 7, we could potentially see the first trailer. Or perhaps not. We’ll just have to wait.

