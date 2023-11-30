Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree might be the most anticipated expansion in recent years, perhaps ever. Building on the majestic FromSoftware RPG of 2022, details about Shadow of the Erdtree are currently sparse. We’ve seen a single clip of concept art. We’ve also had the Elden Ring Colosseum update. But the full DLC for Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin’s fantasy epic is still shrouded in mystery. Nevertheless, there’s the possibility that a big reveal, and possibly a full Elden Ring DLC trailer, might be on the way. With The Game Awards scheduled for Thursday December 7, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro creator FromSoftware is seemingly making some secret Elden Ring updates on Steam.

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date is coming – FromSoftware has confirmed the landmark RPG game will get its big expansion, hopefully in the near future. However, since the first announcement, we haven’t heard much about the Elden Ring DLC at all. Between Artorias of the Abyss for the original Dark Souls, Bloodborne’s The Old Hunters, and The Ringed City in Dark Souls 3, FromSoftware has a superb track record when it comes to excellent expansions. With The Game Awards rapidly approaching, it seems like the perfect opportunity to learn more about Shadow of the Erdtree – based on some sneaky Elden Ring Steam updates lately, we could be in for a reveal.

Various development branches for Elden Ring have been updated in recent days. That in itself isn’t unusual, but updates of this kind tend to arrive for Elden Ring on a pretty irregular basis. There was one in early November, another at the end of October, but before that, the last one was in July. And before that, it was October 2022.

Now, as of this writing, various branches in the Elden Ring Steam backend have been updated today, Thursday, November 30. These branches have potentially significant names: dev_debug, dev_release, qa_debug, and qa_release. With a flurry of updates arriving so close together, and only a week before The Game Awards, it seems something new for Elden Ring could be on the horizon. Or it could be nothing. We’ll just have to see.

