Next week’s free games from Epic include Elite Dangerous

If you’ve yet to jump into one of the biggest space games going, the next round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store has you covered. Elite Dangerous is one of the platform’s biggest giveaways in some time, and it’s not even the only freebie for the week – we’re also getting the puzzle-action game, The World Next Door.

Both Elite Dangerous and The World Next Door will be available on the Epic Store promotion page on November 19 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT, and will be available until November 26 at those same times. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the games at a price of zero dollars, and they’ll remain tied to your library forever, as with any game you’d buy from the store.

Elite Dangerous probably needs no introduction at this point – Frontier’s revival of the classic space sim is one of the most venerable titles on PC these days, and it’s still getting plenty of new content. The Horizons expansion recently went free for all players, and it’s included here, too.

The World Next Door is certainly a lower-profile title, but you should give it a look – it’s got a great style, and a wild mish-mash of classic Zelda-style dungeons with shape-matching puzzle combat. I had a great time playing it at a convention a couple of years ago, and it’s worth taking a look at.

Right now you can grab The Textorcist for free from Epic – in short, it’s bullet hell meets The Exorcist meets Typing of the Dead.