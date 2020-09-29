Back to Top

Elite Dangerous: Horizons becomes a free update for all players next month

Remember Elite Dangerous: Horizons? The space game’s second season of expansions from a few years back, which added things like planetary landings, weapon crafting, ship-launched fighters, and “exhilarating multicrew co-op action” to Elite’s universe? It’s about to become a free, major update for all Elite Dangerous players on PC and consoles – and there’s a treat in store for those who have already purchased it, too.

Frontier Developments announces “the rich season of content”, Horizons, will drop as a hefty update into the Elite Dangerous: Horizons base game for the low, low cost of absolutely nothing on October 27 in a press release. That means players who haven’t yet delved into Horizons will get to “put wheels on the ground and explore the galaxy up-close with the SRV Scarab ground vehicle” as well as check out “many surface star ports and other locations” from that date for free.

However, if you’ve purchased Horizons previously, you’ll be able to grab an exclusive “Azure” paint job, which is compatible with all of the simulation game’s 41 existing ships.

You can find the original Elite Dangerous: Horizons launch trailer below if you’d like to jog your memory on what it brings:

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s not the only thing fans have to look forward to, either: in June this year, Frontier announced Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, which adds on-foot gameplay in early 2021.

Carrie Talbot

News editor

Published:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting Fable 4.

Read More
Elite: Dangerous mods
Elite: Dangerous Thargoids
Elite: Dangerous system requirements

Promoted

Play like the pros with OMEN

Play like the pros with OMEN
Play Raid: Shadow Legends for free

Play Raid: Shadow Legends for free
Best free PC games

Best free PC games
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation