How to get Enshrouded Metal Scraps

How do you get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded? One of your first tasks is to awaken and rescue the Blacksmith but when you place him down in your base, you’ll discover that most of his crafting recipes require Metal Scraps. Or in the case of the Wards, Shields, and Armor, Metal Sheets, which can only be produced by feeding Metal Scraps and Charcoal into a Forge.

So you must embark on a mission to gather plenty of Metal Scraps, and while you’ve likely found a few randomly in Enshrouded, you’ll need to know where to source them from so you can specifically farm them. While our Enshrouded tips cover some general early-game advice, here are the details on how to get Metal Scraps reliably.

How to get Metal Scraps

The most reliable way to get Metal Scraps is by killing human enemies, such as the ones you find in most camps and villages. These won’t drop Metal Scraps every time, but more often than not you’ll find one or two Metal Scraps upon killing them. Since enemies respawn fairly regularly, you can head back to any nearby groups of enemies and kill them all over again when you need more Metal Scraps.

When exploring these camps, you can also find plenty of Metal Scrap lying around on top of tables and benches. Simply walk up to it and collect it by pressing E. If you need even more, try smashing some of the random bits of furniture you’ll find – metal beds seem to be the most reliable in dropping Metal Scrap, but you can also get it from crates and the like.

How to use Metal Scraps

The first thing you’ll want to do with Metal Scraps is build the Forge, which requires 10 Metal Scraps, alongside 10 Charcoal, 12 Wood Logs, and 30 Stone. This equipment will allow you to feed in two Metal Scraps and two Charcoal to receive one Metal Sheet in return, which is used for combat equipment such as armor and shields.

However, you can also use Metal Scraps to make Nails, Felling Axes, Pickaxes, a Scrappy Rake, and Lockpicks, which are essential for opening locked chests you encounter as you explore. Now you know all about how to get Metal Scraps, make sure you learn how to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded too, as they are essential for leveling up your Flame Altar.