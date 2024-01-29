Enshrouded hits huge milestone, but this is “just the beginning”

Enshrouded, the new survival game released in the shadow of the all-conquering Palworld, is celebrating a massive milestone. It already has over one million players, with Steam concurrent numbers also holding strong in the first week of release.

After an incredibly successful Steam Next Fest demo, Enshrouded is finally out, and developer Keen Games is already celebrating a big milestone. The survival game studio says that this is “just the beginning,” as the early access launch is set to continue for around a year.

“Enshrouded has reached over one million players,” developer Keen Games says. “In just four days, Enshrouded has attracted over a million players. We are completely blown away by its success and the overwhelmingly positive reception. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all our players.”

“We’re excited to let you know that this is just the beginning for Enshrouded. We are looking forward to continuing the development of the game with your support, aiming to make Enshrouded the best game it can be. Once again, a heartfelt thank you to everyone!”

Enshrouded is still almost two million active players behind fellow January survival game Palworld, but by its own merits, the game is doing very well. As of writing, there are 100,000 concurrent players on Steam and the reviews are holding strong at ‘very positive.’

Enshrouded’s early access is already great for fans of games like Valheim, and we’ve gushed about it at length. Between the hidden cellars and skill trees, Enshrouded offers a lot on day one.

If you’re already one of the million people invested in the game, we’ve got some great Enshrouded tips for you, alongside how best to increase your Enshrouded inventory as well.

