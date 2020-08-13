Here are next week’s free games from Epic

The latest free games from Epic are here, and you know what that means – it’s time to look forward to next week’s selection of freebies. There are another pair of games this week, including the hyper-violent top-down action game, God’s Trigger. Enter the Gungeon also returns from last year’s Epic giveaways for a slightly more family-friendly alternative.

Both God’s Trigger and Enter the Gungeon go live through the promo page on August 20 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST, right when Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection are removed from the rotation. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the games at price of nothing, and they will remain in your Epic library forever.

God’s Trigger has some Hotline Miami vibes, though with a little more comic book in the aesthetic and a little less LSD. It’s a top-down action game where you inflict gruesome violence on enemies with a variety of weapons in ultra-fast-paced battles. Here, however, you can also do it in co-op.

Enter the Gungeon probably needs little introduction at this point. It’s one of the bigger hit indie games of the past few years, and sends you through a roguelike fortress filled with guns and bullet-shaped enemies to handle. It was already offered among Epic’s freebies back in 2019, but now you’ve got a second chance to claim it.

For more free PC games – or some free Steam games, if that’s your thing – you know where to click. Don’t miss out on Total War: Troy, either, since it’s brand-new and free for the first 24 hours.