Epic will give you $10/£10 for your email address

In what is usually a holiday tradition, Epic is giving away free $10/£10/€10 coupons to take off on any game on the Epic Games Store worth $14.99/£14.99/€14.99 or more, creating some potentially fantastic deals – however, in order to get the coupon, you have to be prepared to surrender your email address.

What’s becoming a regular yearly tradition in the Epic Games Store is the release of a special coupon to take a decent amount of money off any single game release – $10/£10/€10 or equivalent local currency (see the full list here) off any game worth a little bit more in price – but Epic appears to be handling it a bit different this year.

Instead of simply handing Epic store users their vouchers, which are often reusable multiple times, this time around Epic would like something in return – your email address. In order to get the voucher, players have to be prepared to receive marketing emails from the company regarding “Epic Games products, news, events, and promotions.”

It’s entirely possible you’re already signed up – head to your Epic account and check the “communications” tab to see if the box for email subscriptions is ticked or not. The voucher can only be claimed between now and November 15, and it’ll expire after this time period too.

Do you like saving money? Of course you do. 💰 Subscribe to our emails and alerts to receive a $10 USD Coupon (or local equivalent)! Your Coupon will automatically be applied at checkout on any game $14.99 and up. 🤩 More details: https://t.co/2ZwM5Gvu8Q pic.twitter.com/XCE8iemzpX — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 15, 2021

It’s entirely possible that a more traditional coupon giveaway will arrive during the holiday sales, but there’s no guarantee of that of course – and Epic’s Halloween sale launches on October 18, so check again then to see if there are any good deals to make it worthwhile. Don’t forget that you’ll be able to play all these Epic Store games on Steam Deck when that launches, too.