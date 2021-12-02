Euro Truck Simulator 2 devs remind us of “the main reason for a trucker’s journey”

Look, I spend a lot of time writing about American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2. In many cases, I’m simply linking to blog posts from developer SCS Software and pulling out a few choice quotes or screenshots on upcoming DLC. I want you to understand that I’m doing this because I love these blog posts. Especially today’s breakdown of the industrial zones in the upcoming Heart of Russia DLC.

“It is easy to get lost in the mysterious country of Russia while reading about its marvelous nature or historical buildings and monuments, but it’s also important to remember the main reason for a trucker’s journey,” as the devs explain. Yes, friends – be not distracted by beautiful churches or astounding natural wonders. We’ve got to talk industry.

To that end, the devs are teasing some of the new industries that’ll appear in Heart of Russia, offering you the ability to “drive through vast industrial areas, then take a look behind the concrete walls of factory complexes, and witness details such as old bricks, rough concrete, rusty pipes, and many other small parts worth discovering.”

Notably, some of the screenshots indicate that we’ll be able to drive into some interior loading areas – now, I admittedly haven’t visited every load site in SCS’s truck games, but I can’t ever recall getting into an interior loading area before.

Alas, the Heart of Russia DLC is still without a release window.