Europa Universalis 4 Domination DLC drops today for the strategy game

We finally have a Europa Universalis 4 Domination DLC release date, as the grand strategy game is still going strong after just over a decade on the scene. Paradox already revealed most of what you can expect from the new EU4 Domination release, but the biggest news is the release date: it’s out right now.

An expansion that takes aim at reviving and revitalizing all of the most popular nations in Europa Universalis 4, Domination is available as of April 18. You can expect new missions, choices to make, and “historical flavour” through more context and challenges for some of the game’s most popular nations in EU4 Domination.

Europa Universalis 4 Domination DLC

There’s an awful lot to unpack in the Europa Universal 4 Domination DLC so we’ve broken it down per country.

The Ottoman Empire: A revised conquest tree with new rewards for pushing Ottoman dominance, including expansion through the new Eyalet system, and new internal changes, such as the new Janissary estate, the new Ottoman Decadence mechanic, and the ‘Ottoman Power Struggle’ disaster.

China: Different mission trees for the Han Ming and invader empires like the Qing. Choose between expansion and Inward Perfection, and counter the power of the Eunuchs to build a more stable empire.

Japan: Unite Japan as you deal with the power of the Shogun and the independent Daimyos. Choose to open the country to foreign influence or keep it isolated, while deciding upon different paths of expansion and reform.

Russia: Free your country of the Tatar yoke, and transform it into a Great Empire. Choose the path of Peter’s reforms to modernize the state, so your mission tree as well as your mechanics will change and evolve as the game progresses. Use the power of Cossacks and Streltsy to expand your Empire to East and West.

Spain: Expanded mission trees for Castile and Aragon, with different paths to form Spain, a new mechanic available for the new ‘System of Councils’ government, and decisions about the Army and Navy to get the mighty Tercios and Spanish Armada.

France: Fight the end of the Hundred Years War, centralize France into an absolute monarchy while dealing with the Wars of Religion, expand into Italy and the Holy Roman Empire, and lead the Revolution through an expanded mission tree.

Great Britain: Separate paths for either a British Empire or an Angevin Britain, as well as a deeper internal gameplay, with unique features for the English Parliament and changes to the English Civil War disaster.

Minor nations: Mission changes, new government mechanics and expanded flavour for Prussia, Portugal, and Korea.

That’s not all in EU4 Domination though, as there’s new art, music, more flavourful estates, reforms, and special units. There’s also a free update for all players, so everyone has something to sink their teeth into.

If Domination is your first foray in the extra content strategy game EU4 has to offer, our Europa Universal 4 DLC guide is sure to help orient you, while our look at the best Europa Universal 4 mods can turn the game into an entirely new experience.