Grab an EVGA RGB mechanical gaming keyboard for under $15

Gaming keyboards can cost a pretty penny, especially if they boast mechanical switches, RGB lighting, and programmable macro keys. While you could just settle for a basic board, grabbing a fancier option for less is possible, as the EVGA Z12 comes with all of the above and is available for under $15.

Over on Amazon US, you can snag an EVGA Z12 RGB gaming keyboard for $14.99, thanks to a 70% discount. While EVGA is known for making some of the best power supply options on the market, its mechanical keyboard boasts the same specs as premium models. It’s kitted out with Cherry MX switches, clad with colourful RGB backlighting, and features five dedicated macro keys, making it perfect for FPS games and MMORPG experiences.

EVGA Z12 gaming keyboard also has a secret weapon up its sleeve, as IP32-rated spill resistance means it’ll withstand my beverage mishaps at your gaming desk. That’s not to say you should start throwing around cans of Monster while you game, but if you do excitedly swing your arm after winning a Valorant match, your clicky clacky companion will probably forgive you.

If you sign up to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get the EVGA Z12 to your door asap, thanks to next-day delivery. Newcomers can even bag a free trial, so you won’t have to part with more pennies to snag this cheap gaming keyboard deal.