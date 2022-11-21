How long is Evil West? Given that 50+ hour games are the trend at the moment – and have been for quite some time – you may be wondering how long you’ll be spending in this vampire-slaying steampunk third-person shooter. If you’re a fan of shorter action-adventure games that don’t take themselves too seriously, packed with monsters to explode in a shower of blood, then Evil West may be the gunslinging adventure for you.

Evil West has 16 missions that will take roughly 10-15 hours to complete. The game’s structure features a linear set of missions filled with treasures off the beaten track (including the Evil West unique chests) and arenas where you duel against vampires, their cowboy thralls, and other wicked creatures of the night. If that sounds good, but you’d like to learn a lot more, we have an Evil West preview that goes into more detail about what you can expect to find in the western game.

Evil West missions

Here is the complete Evil West mission list:

Mission 1 – The Questionable Cargo

Mission 2 – The Raid

Mission 3 – The First Spark

Mission 4 – From Dusk Till Dawn

Mission 5 – The Devil’s Pass

Mission 6 – Remote RI Outpost

Mission 7 – Smoke and Mirrors

Mission 8 – Pharmakon

Mission 9 – Where Oil Tastes Like Blood

Mission 10 – Bats In The Belfry

Mission 11 – A Man Of The People

Mission 12 – Lightning In A Bottle

Mission 13 – Old Friends

Mission 14 – A Son’s Duty

Mission 15 – The Heist

Mission 16 – The Grand Finale

That’s all of the Evil West missions, and while it’s primarily a single-player experience, it is possible to play through the entire game with a partner covering your back. The developers have revealed news about Evil West crossplay in a recent stream in case you’re hoping to play the co-op game alongside a friend planning to play the console version.