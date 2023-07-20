Best Exoprimal settings and PC options

What are the best Exoprimal settings? Setting up your game with the ideal Exoprimal PC settings will save even a dinosaur of a rig from irritating stutters and frame drops that could otherwise plague your PC. Capcom’s Exoprimal can get pretty hectic, exacting a heavy toll on your hardware, so our curated list of options provides a great balance of fidelity and performance to ensure you’re slaying dinos with dynamism.

Our lukewarm Exoprimal review discusses the legion of saurian foes that “scoot around the battlefield like they were on a production line”. It’s not unusual in Capcom’s PvPvE shooter to find yourself beset on all sides by dozens, if not hundreds, of lethal lizards. As well as being lots of fun, all that dino action can push your CPU and GPU hard.

As such, it’s important to take note of the Exoprimal system requirements to ensure your PC can run the game before maximizing your fps through our best settings recommendations.

What are the best Exoprimal settings?

Here are the best Exoprimal settings for PC:

Graphics Quality : High

: High Maximum Frame Rate : No Limit

: No Limit Texture Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x16)

: High (ANISO x16) Shadow Quality : High

: High Model Rendering : High

: High Effect Rendering : High

: High Motion Blur Rendering : On

: On Reflection Quality : High

: High Global Illumination Quality : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : Low

: Low Upscaling : AMD FSR 2

: AMD FSR 2 AMD FSR 2 : Balanced

: Balanced Sharpening : 0

: 0 Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

We at PCGamesN tested these settings on the following rig: MSI MPG Trident AS 11th gaming PC, featuring an Intel Core i7 11700F, MSI Ventus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 32GB of DDR4, 3,200MHz RAM, MSI B560 motherboard, and Windows 11.

We determined the best Exoprimal settings by playing through several Dino Survival matches, noting the effect of each Graphics Quality preset on performance and visuals, meaning these settings should be robust in avoiding frame rate dips and visual nasties.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like an Exoprimal benchmark tool is coming any time soon, so you’ll need to adjust the settings on the hoof based on how they affect your gameplay.

The above settings represent the ‘High’ Graphics Quality preset, which should be palatable for most systems. The only changes we made were to select ‘AMD FSR 2’ under the Upscaling setting, setting it to ‘Balanced’. We recommend tinkering with either ‘Quality’ or ‘Performance’ to find that ultimate balance of visuals and frame rate.

Check out our Exoprimal tier list, so you’re equipped with the best tools to tackle throngs of giant lizards. We’ve also put together a list of the best dinosaur games in case Capcom’s team-based shooter doesn’t scratch your itch for frenetic dino action.