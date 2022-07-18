F1 22 Miami setup: best car settings for the US street circuit

After the best F1 22 Miami setup? With the introduction of the Miami track to F1, it’s only natural that we’re keen to get to grips with the setup for this brand new circuit in F1 22.

Miami has plenty of fast corners and long straights for opportune overtaking as you hurtle round the Hard Rock Stadium, complete with water-less marina in the middle. The track is kind to tyres and encourages fast exits from the corners, so what’s the best F1 22 Miami setup to get you around this sunny Florida racetrack and bring you out on top?

F1 22 Miami setup explained

The track itself has 19 corners, three straights, and three DRS zones with an estimated top speed of 320km/h. It’s a street-style circuit, with quick corners and layout that encourages close racing. You need a low downforce setup to allow for maximum straight line speed, and settings that can handle a mixture of braking zones. We’re still experimenting with this new track, and suggest you do the same to create a setup that works for you, but here’s some guidance on the best Miami F1 22 setup.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 22

Rear Wing Aero: 30

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 95

Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 54

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.5

Rear Camber: -1.2

Front Toe: 0.07

Rear Toe: 0.2

Suspension

Front Suspension: 2

Rear Suspension: 7

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 7

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 5

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100

Brake Bias: 50

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 23.7

Front Left Tyre Pressure: 23.7

Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21.2

Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21.2

Now you know the best F1 22 Miami setup for this new track, check out our other race setups including the best F1 22 Austria setup and the best F1 22 Jeddah setup to finetune your car’s performance.