F1 22 Jeddah setup: best car settings for Saudi Arabia

If you’re taking on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, you’ll want to know the best F1 22 Jeddah setup. Typically the second track in a standard season if you mimic the order of real life, Jeddah was first introduced last year as the track where you spend the longest time at full throttle, hurtling round the high-speed corners.

As a result, Saudi Arabia is a location that offers plenty of overtaking opportunities, which is where the best F1 22 Jeddah setup comes in handy. Depending on your driving style and car performance, there will always be some slight tweaks needed based on your preference, so don’t take this as an exact science, but following these car settings will almost certainly improve your lap times from the preset options in one of the best racing games this year.

F1 22 Jeddah setup explained

Jeddah has an average speed of 250km/h, the second fastest track on the calendar behind Monza, so you need to be comfortable taking some corners at full speed, or simply lifting and coasting round rather than slamming on the brakes. It also has the most corners of any track on the calendar, coming in at 27, so a relatively low ride height and a decent amount of downforce from the wings is crucial. As always though, tweak these settings to your liking, as this is just a rough guideline.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero : 22

: 22 Rear Wing Aero: 28

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle : 58

: 58 Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 54

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber : -2.7

: -2.7 Rear Camber : -1.8

: -1.8 Front Toe : 0.05

: 0.05 Rear Toe: 0.2

Suspension

Front Suspension : 4

: 4 Rear Suspension : 2

: 2 Front Anti-Roll Bar : 4

: 4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar : 2

: 2 Front Ride Height : 3

: 3 Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure : 100

: 100 Brake Bias: 50

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure : 24.5

: 24.5 Front Left Tyre Pressure : 24.5

: 24.5 Rear Right Tyre Pressure : 22.3

: 22.3 Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 22.3

Now you know the best F1 22 Jeddah setup, the only thing left on the agenda is to avoid hitting the tight walls a la Max Verstappen in qualifying last year. If you fancy reading our thoughts on the latest game, check out our F1 22 review, or if you want to play something else, our best sports games list may have something for you.