F1 Manager 2022 ratings: all F1, F2, and F3 driver ratings

The F1 Manager 2022 ratings span all three of the major FIA tiers, because while you can’t manage a team in Formula 2 or 3, drivers in those disciplines will develop over time and progress into the upper echelon in this sports management game. There are also reserve drivers for the current F1 teams, who may be racing in other series like Formula E or Le Mans, but these aren’t simulated in-game.

So who is the highest rated driver in F1 Manager 2022, the debut title for this racing game series? Which of the promising youngsters in the feeder series should you try to sign for your team based on their ratings? Ranging from the low 30s in F3 to the highest rating of 90 in F1, these are all of the F1 Manager 2022 driver ratings and the team they represent.

F1 driver ratings

Including the reserves, there are 30 drivers in the F1 category, though only 20 are actively racing at the start of the game, as each team also has a reserve driver.

Driver Team Rating Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 90 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 90 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 88 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 87 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 87 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 87 George Russell Mercedes 86 Lando Norris McLaren 86 Fernando Alonso Alpine 85 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 84 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 84 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 82 Alex Albon Williams 80 Kevin Magnussen Haas 80 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 79 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 79 Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari (Reserve) 78 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 77 Mick Schumacher Haas 76 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin (Reserve) 76 Oscar Piastri Alpine (Reserve) 75 Nyck De Vries Mercedes (Reserve) 74 Nicholas Latifi Williams 73 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren (Reserve) 72 Sebastien Buemi Red Bull Racing (Reserve) 72 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo (Reserve) 69 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri (Reserve) 68 Jack Aitken Williams (Reserve) 66 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas (Reserve) 66

F2 driver ratings

The F2 championship has 22 drivers, including some promising names that have already been linked to F1 seats such as Theo Pourchaire and Felipe Drugovich. One thing to note is that Liam Lawson also drives in F2 in real life, but due to each team in F1 needing a reserve driver in-game, he’s classed by his secondary role as the AlphaTauri reserve. Roy Nissany and Logan Sargent are both Williams reserve drivers in real life too, but since Jack Aitken is the only one assigned in-game, they return to their primary roles as drivers in F2.

Driver Team Rating Jehan Daruvala Prema 73 Jack Doohan Virtuosi 72 Frederik Vesti ART 71 Ralph Boschung Campos 71 Richard Verschoor Trident 71 Theo Pourchaire ART 71 Logan Sargent Carlin 70 Juri Vips Hitech 70 Dennis Hauger Prema 69 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 68 Roy Nissany DAMS 68 Calan Williams Trident 66 Marcus Armstrong Hitech 66 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 66 Oli Caldwell Campos 64 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport 63 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort 63 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz 61 Marino Sato Virtuosi 60 Cem Bolukbasi Charouz 56 Denis Moreau Carlin 54 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort 50

F3 driver ratings

Finally, we have the F3 ratings, by far the biggest series when it comes to the amount of active race seats. There are some seriously promising youngsters here that have already shown they have the talent to progress up through the ranks, but whether that will translate to a successful career in your F1 Manager 2022 save is another story.

Driver Team Rating Oliver Bearman Prema 65 Zane Maloney Trident 64 Gregoire Saucy ART 62 Alexander Smolyar MP Motorsport 59 Isack Hadjar Hitech 59 Arthur Leclerc Prema 59 Jak Crawford Prema 59 Roman Stanek Trident 57 Kush Maini MP Motorsport 56 Victor Martins ART 56 Caio Collet MP Motorsport 55 Francesco Pizzi Charouz 51 Kaylen Frederick Hitech 51 Juan Manuel Correa ART 50 Franco Colapinto Van Amersfoort 50 Laszlo Toth Charouz 50 Jonny Edgar Trident 49 David Vidales Campos 47 Ido Cohen Jenzer Motorsport 46 Zak O’Sullivan Carlin 46 Zdenek Chovanec Charouz 45 William Alatalo Jenzer Motorsport 44 Pepe Marti Campos 42 Nazim Azman Hitech 41 Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort 41 Hunter Yeany Campos 39 Brad Benavides Carlin 37 Reece Ushijima Van Amersfoort 37 Enzo Trulli Carlin 33 Frederico Malvestiti Jenzer Motorsport 32

Free Agent driver ratings

There are also some free agents in the game – eight in total – who aren’t affiliated with any championship or team. Some names you may recognise if you’re an avid motorsport fan as they’ve previously driven in FIA championships, but have since departed for one reason or another.

Driver Team Rating Roberto Merhi Free Agent 67 David Beckmann Free Agent 60 Lirim Zendeli Free Agent 58 Oliver Rasmussen Free Agent 48 David Schumacher Free Agent 47 Filip Ugran Free Agent 46 Ayrton Simmons Free Agent 44 Niko Kari Free Agent 37

That’s all of the 90 driver ratings in F1 Manager 2022, not to mention any young generated prospects that come through the ranks as you get further into your career as a team principal. If you’re looking for something else to tackle in a similar genre, why not check out these best sports games? Don’t forget to check out our list of the best new PC games in 2022 to find hot releases just like this one.