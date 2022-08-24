F1 Manager 2022 ratings: all F1, F2, and F3 driver ratings

The F1 Manager 2022 ratings span all three of the major FIA tiers, because while you can’t manage a team in Formula 2 or 3, drivers in those disciplines will develop over time and progress into the upper echelon in this sports management game. There are also reserve drivers for the current F1 teams, who may be racing in other series like Formula E or Le Mans, but these aren’t simulated in-game.
So who is the highest rated driver in F1 Manager 2022, the debut title for this racing game series? Which of the promising youngsters in the feeder series should you try to sign for your team based on their ratings? Ranging from the low 30s in F3 to the highest rating of 90 in F1, these are all of the F1 Manager 2022 driver ratings and the team they represent.
F1 driver ratings
Including the reserves, there are 30 drivers in the F1 category, though only 20 are actively racing at the start of the game, as each team also has a reserve driver.
|Driver
|Team
|Rating
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|90
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|90
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|88
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|87
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|87
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|87
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|86
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|86
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|85
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|84
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|84
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|82
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|80
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|80
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|79
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|79
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari (Reserve)
|78
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|77
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|76
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin (Reserve)
|76
|Oscar Piastri
|Alpine (Reserve)
|75
|Nyck De Vries
|Mercedes (Reserve)
|74
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|73
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren (Reserve)
|72
|Sebastien Buemi
|Red Bull Racing (Reserve)
|72
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo (Reserve)
|69
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri (Reserve)
|68
|Jack Aitken
|Williams (Reserve)
|66
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas (Reserve)
|66
F2 driver ratings
The F2 championship has 22 drivers, including some promising names that have already been linked to F1 seats such as Theo Pourchaire and Felipe Drugovich. One thing to note is that Liam Lawson also drives in F2 in real life, but due to each team in F1 needing a reserve driver in-game, he’s classed by his secondary role as the AlphaTauri reserve. Roy Nissany and Logan Sargent are both Williams reserve drivers in real life too, but since Jack Aitken is the only one assigned in-game, they return to their primary roles as drivers in F2.
|Driver
|Team
|Rating
|Jehan Daruvala
|Prema
|73
|Jack Doohan
|Virtuosi
|72
|Frederik Vesti
|ART
|71
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos
|71
|Richard Verschoor
|Trident
|71
|Theo Pourchaire
|ART
|71
|Logan Sargent
|Carlin
|70
|Juri Vips
|Hitech
|70
|Dennis Hauger
|Prema
|69
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|68
|Roy Nissany
|DAMS
|68
|Calan Williams
|Trident
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Hitech
|66
|Ayumu Iwasa
|DAMS
|66
|Oli Caldwell
|Campos
|64
|Clement Novalak
|MP Motorsport
|63
|Jake Hughes
|Van Amersfoort
|63
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Charouz
|61
|Marino Sato
|Virtuosi
|60
|Cem Bolukbasi
|Charouz
|56
|Denis Moreau
|Carlin
|54
|Amaury Cordeel
|Van Amersfoort
|50
F3 driver ratings
Finally, we have the F3 ratings, by far the biggest series when it comes to the amount of active race seats. There are some seriously promising youngsters here that have already shown they have the talent to progress up through the ranks, but whether that will translate to a successful career in your F1 Manager 2022 save is another story.
|Driver
|Team
|Rating
|Oliver Bearman
|Prema
|65
|Zane Maloney
|Trident
|64
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART
|62
|Alexander Smolyar
|MP Motorsport
|59
|Isack Hadjar
|Hitech
|59
|Arthur Leclerc
|Prema
|59
|Jak Crawford
|Prema
|59
|Roman Stanek
|Trident
|57
|Kush Maini
|MP Motorsport
|56
|Victor Martins
|ART
|56
|Caio Collet
|MP Motorsport
|55
|Francesco Pizzi
|Charouz
|51
|Kaylen Frederick
|Hitech
|51
|Juan Manuel Correa
|ART
|50
|Franco Colapinto
|Van Amersfoort
|50
|Laszlo Toth
|Charouz
|50
|Jonny Edgar
|Trident
|49
|David Vidales
|Campos
|47
|Ido Cohen
|Jenzer Motorsport
|46
|Zak O’Sullivan
|Carlin
|46
|Zdenek Chovanec
|Charouz
|45
|William Alatalo
|Jenzer Motorsport
|44
|Pepe Marti
|Campos
|42
|Nazim Azman
|Hitech
|41
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort
|41
|Hunter Yeany
|Campos
|39
|Brad Benavides
|Carlin
|37
|Reece Ushijima
|Van Amersfoort
|37
|Enzo Trulli
|Carlin
|33
|Frederico Malvestiti
|Jenzer Motorsport
|32
Free Agent driver ratings
There are also some free agents in the game – eight in total – who aren’t affiliated with any championship or team. Some names you may recognise if you’re an avid motorsport fan as they’ve previously driven in FIA championships, but have since departed for one reason or another.
|Driver
|Team
|Rating
|Roberto Merhi
|Free Agent
|67
|David Beckmann
|Free Agent
|60
|Lirim Zendeli
|Free Agent
|58
|Oliver Rasmussen
|Free Agent
|48
|David Schumacher
|Free Agent
|47
|Filip Ugran
|Free Agent
|46
|Ayrton Simmons
|Free Agent
|44
|Niko Kari
|Free Agent
|37
That’s all of the 90 driver ratings in F1 Manager 2022, not to mention any young generated prospects that come through the ranks as you get further into your career as a team principal. If you’re looking for something else to tackle in a similar genre, why not check out these best sports games? Don’t forget to check out our list of the best new PC games in 2022 to find hot releases just like this one.