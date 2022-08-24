F1 Manager 2022 ratings: all F1, F2, and F3 driver ratings

All the F1 Manager 2022 ratings for every driver in the game, including the current F1, F2, and F3 drivers, plus reserve drivers and free agents

F1 Manager 2022 ratings: The original spec F1 2022 car facing the camera on a wet track

F1 Manager 2022

The F1 Manager 2022 ratings span all three of the major FIA tiers, because while you can’t manage a team in Formula 2 or 3, drivers in those disciplines will develop over time and progress into the upper echelon in this sports management game. There are also reserve drivers for the current F1 teams, who may be racing in other series like Formula E or Le Mans, but these aren’t simulated in-game.

So who is the highest rated driver in F1 Manager 2022, the debut title for this racing game series? Which of the promising youngsters in the feeder series should you try to sign for your team based on their ratings? Ranging from the low 30s in F3 to the highest rating of 90 in F1, these are all of the F1 Manager 2022 driver ratings and the team they represent.

F1 Manager 2022 ratings: The in-game ratings for some of the F1 drivers

F1 driver ratings

Including the reserves, there are 30 drivers in the F1 category, though only 20 are actively racing at the start of the game, as each team also has a reserve driver.

Driver Team Rating
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 90
Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 90
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 88
Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 87
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 87
Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 87
George Russell Mercedes 86
Lando Norris McLaren 86
Fernando Alonso Alpine 85
Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 84
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 84
Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 82
Alex Albon Williams 80
Kevin Magnussen Haas 80
Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 79
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 79
Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari (Reserve) 78
Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 77
Mick Schumacher Haas 76
Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin (Reserve) 76
Oscar Piastri Alpine (Reserve) 75
Nyck De Vries Mercedes (Reserve) 74
Nicholas Latifi Williams 73
Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren (Reserve) 72
Sebastien Buemi Red Bull Racing (Reserve) 72
Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo (Reserve) 69
Liam Lawson AlphaTauri (Reserve) 68
Jack Aitken Williams (Reserve) 66
Pietro Fittipaldi Haas (Reserve) 66

F1 Manager 2022 ratings: The in-game ratings for some of the F2 drivers

F2 driver ratings

The F2 championship has 22 drivers, including some promising names that have already been linked to F1 seats such as Theo Pourchaire and Felipe Drugovich. One thing to note is that Liam Lawson also drives in F2 in real life, but due to each team in F1 needing a reserve driver in-game, he’s classed by his secondary role as the AlphaTauri reserve. Roy Nissany and Logan Sargent are both Williams reserve drivers in real life too, but since Jack Aitken is the only one assigned in-game, they return to their primary roles as drivers in F2.

Driver Team Rating
Jehan Daruvala Prema 73
Jack Doohan Virtuosi 72
Frederik Vesti ART 71
Ralph Boschung Campos 71
Richard Verschoor Trident 71
Theo Pourchaire ART 71
Logan Sargent Carlin 70
Juri Vips Hitech 70
Dennis Hauger Prema 69
Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 68
Roy Nissany DAMS 68
Calan Williams Trident 66
Marcus Armstrong Hitech 66
Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 66
Oli Caldwell Campos 64
Clement Novalak MP Motorsport 63
Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort 63
Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz 61
Marino Sato Virtuosi 60
Cem Bolukbasi Charouz 56
Denis Moreau Carlin 54
Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort 50

F1 Manager 2022 ratings: The in-game ratings for some of the F3 drivers

F3 driver ratings

Finally, we have the F3 ratings, by far the biggest series when it comes to the amount of active race seats. There are some seriously promising youngsters here that have already shown they have the talent to progress up through the ranks, but whether that will translate to a successful career in your F1 Manager 2022 save is another story.

Driver Team Rating
Oliver Bearman Prema 65
Zane Maloney Trident 64
Gregoire Saucy ART 62
Alexander Smolyar MP Motorsport 59
Isack Hadjar Hitech 59
Arthur Leclerc Prema 59
Jak Crawford Prema 59
Roman Stanek Trident 57
Kush Maini MP Motorsport 56
Victor Martins ART 56
Caio Collet MP Motorsport 55
Francesco Pizzi Charouz 51
Kaylen Frederick Hitech 51
Juan Manuel Correa ART 50
Franco Colapinto Van Amersfoort 50
Laszlo Toth Charouz 50
Jonny Edgar Trident 49
David Vidales Campos 47
Ido Cohen Jenzer Motorsport 46
Zak O’Sullivan Carlin 46
Zdenek Chovanec Charouz 45
William Alatalo Jenzer Motorsport 44
Pepe Marti Campos 42
Nazim Azman Hitech 41
Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort 41
Hunter Yeany Campos 39
Brad Benavides Carlin 37
Reece Ushijima Van Amersfoort 37
Enzo Trulli Carlin 33
Frederico Malvestiti Jenzer Motorsport 32

F1 Manager 2022 ratings: The in-game ratings for all of the free agents

Free Agent driver ratings

There are also some free agents in the game – eight in total – who aren’t affiliated with any championship or team. Some names you may recognise if you’re an avid motorsport fan as they’ve previously driven in FIA championships, but have since departed for one reason or another.

Driver Team Rating
Roberto Merhi Free Agent 67
David Beckmann Free Agent 60
Lirim Zendeli Free Agent 58
Oliver Rasmussen Free Agent 48
David Schumacher Free Agent 47
Filip Ugran Free Agent 46
Ayrton Simmons Free Agent 44
Niko Kari Free Agent 37

That’s all of the 90 driver ratings in F1 Manager 2022, not to mention any young generated prospects that come through the ranks as you get further into your career as a team principal. If you’re looking for something else to tackle in a similar genre, why not check out these best sports games? Don’t forget to check out our list of the best new PC games in 2022 to find hot releases just like this one.

