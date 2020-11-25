Fable fan launches “The Lost Content” modding project

Over the many years since Fable: The Lost Chapters was launched, nuggets of information have bubbled up giving us an idea of content that never made it into the finished version. For example, the RPG game’s fans have posted clips revealing animals, creatures, animations, and other features lurking in its datafiles – and now, a modder is aiming to make a whole bunch of that content playable.

Fable modder Avarice has launched a new project called Fable – The Lost Content, which they explain is an “attempt to make as much cut content playable as I possibly can, and to just generally add more fun things to do and find in the game”. The list of content dug up and modded so far contains a mixture of minor elements for the open-world game’s first chapter, set in Oakvale – for example, “a stick and pebbles as weapons” and some extra enemies, such as beetles and bandits.

But, if you’re a fan of the later Fable titles, one addition in particular will likely prick up your ears – the hero’s pet dog.

As you can see in the below clip showcasing the restored content in action, there’s a massive, inanimate, but – we’re sure – very Good Boy standing in the Hero of Oakvale’s house, found in the game’s files.

YouTube Thumbnail

This is the very same black and white pupper showcased in Avarice’s YouTube clip revealing the various animals and creatures tucked away deep in the depths of Fable: The Lost Chapters (it’s called “Mongrel_Statue” in the files, apparently, so it’s not likely it ever got animated). The finds are pretty fascinating, so it’s worth taking a look at the modder’s other clips to see what never made the light of day.

The Fable: The Lost Content modding project only just launched on Nexus Mods, so there isn’t a huge amount to grab and try out just yet. However, it looks like the creator’s aiming to add as much content that can be restored to the game, for each of its levels, so it sounds like it’ll be well worth grabbing if you’re keen to play even more Fable before the, er, Fable release date arrives (yes, that other one).

Carrie Talbot

News editor

Published:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting Fable 4.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

Black Friday deals are seeing gaming hardware prices plummet

Black Friday deals are seeing gaming hardware prices plummet

Black Friday has come early – these are best console gaming deals so far

Black Friday has come early – these are best console gaming deals so far

Amazon leads Black Friday deals with a sizzling Nintendo Switch bundle

Amazon leads Black Friday deals with a sizzling Nintendo Switch bundle

About Powered by Network-N