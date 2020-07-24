Fable release date – all the latest details on the next Fable game

When is the Fable 4 release date? After years of rumours, Fable was finally revealed at the Xbox 2020 Showcase and it will be developed by Playground Games, the studio behind the Forza Horizon series.

The newly announced Fable game is surprisingly not called Fable 4, suggesting the series will be returning to its fantasy roots after it veered into steampunk territory in Fable 3. That, and the fact the reveal trailer shows us quaint villages, babbling brooks, and lush forests – it appears that the new Fable will return to the medieval-style RPG it once was. Our resident Fable players are thrilled at the return of Fable, so we’ve wasted no time dissecting every inch of the trailer to bring fellow fans something to chew on until we receive more details.

Join us while we dig through the details, discuss what’s likely, and gush openly about what we’re hopeful about in the newly announced Fable game.

Fable release date

Let’s start with the Fable release date and the fact it doesn’t have one. We could take a moment to be happy that the game just exists. Hey, we didn’t think we’d ever see this one happen. We’re enjoying it. We are, however, hopeful to see a Fable 4 release date sometime soon, but seeing as we’ve only seen a short announcement trailer, we’ll take the joy of just knowing it’s in development, for now.

Fable trailer

You can view the Fable reveal trailer below, it starts with a fairy flying between objects like swords and skulls in a magical forest to the soothing voice of a British narrator. It’s very Fable in its humour, right up to the moment a large toad devours the fairy and it pans above the treetops to a view of Bowerstone. Sadly, no chickens though.

Fable setting

Which leads us on to the setting… We can see what looks like the town of Bowerstone in the background, a key Fable location, and it takes on the same appearance as it does in both Fable 1 and 2. Bowerstone does, however, seem to be a lot bigger in the trailer than past games. The town seems to sprawl between the hilltops, which suggests much bigger environments and possibly an even larger open world than we’ve seen before.

Fable story

We also see a glint of the Heroes Guild seal crest on the aforementioned sword’s hilt, which could mean the Heroes Guild could well feature again. Fable fans aren’t strangers to the Guild, its distinctive icon appears around Albion, for example on Hero Hill in Fable 2, and the guild itself first appeared in the first Fable. The Guild seal, which also bears the icon, is also famous for letting you fast travel around the open world, as well as allowing you to talk to the Guild Master in the original Fable (remember, “Hero, your will energy is low”?), and Theresa, the seer, in Fable II and III.

We’re glad to see the steampunk setting dwindle behind Fable’s new stunning vistas and hope for a more mythological story that definitely matches up to the trailer’s fairy character and the forests’ strange fauna and flora in the giant mushrooms and prancing fish. We wonder if we’ll see any more trolls, nymphs, or hobbes?

For now we’ll be sure to keep you updated on everything Fable, from a potential Fable release date to story details and more.