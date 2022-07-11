The impossible Fall Guys achievement may soon be possible

Frustrated trophy hunters rejoice, as the impossible Fall Guys achievement will hopefully soon become possible. Since it started turning heads as a free-to-play game, the Fall Guys ‘Head Turner’ achievement has been broken – but now developer Mediatonic says it’s “working” on fixing it.

To get the Head Turner achievement, Fall Guys players had to get and equip body colour, pattern, and upper and lower costume pieces in Legendary rarity. Tough enough, but since Fall Guys went free-to-play on Epic Games Store it was accompanied by a cosmetics rework that basically eliminated Legendary rarity. So, this particular achievement/trophy is impossible to get, to the dismay of fans.

Developer Mediatonic was asked about this unachievable Head Turner achievement on the Fall Guys Discord (as spotted by True Achievements) and the team confirms that it is “working to make this achievable.” As for how, when, and how Head Turner would be made possible again, Mediatonic would not say.

So if you’re a desperate achievement hunter going out of your mind trying to get every Fall Guys trophy, you’ll just have to wait a little while longer.

Fall Guys going free-to-play has proved immensely popular, with over 50 million players joining in the fun, and it just got its first Fortnite tie-in event too.