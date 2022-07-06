Fall Guys player count bounds past 50 million in a fortnight

The Fall Guys player count continues to spring from strength to strength, as the bean battle royale game bounces past 50 million users in just its first two weeks as a free-to-play game. The colourful soft-play crash course extravanganza relaunched in its newest format as Fall Guys: Free For All on June 21, seeing huge initial success with 20 million players hopping on board in the first 48 hours.

Now Mediatonic has announced on Twitter that the game has reached 50 million players. “We’re in absolute disbelief,” they tweeted, adding a message of thanks to everyone who has joined the fray over this past fortnight. It’s an incredible milestone, and it’ll be interesting to see where the ceiling ends up being – right now, it seems like the sky’s the limit.

Anyone who purchased Fall Guys prior to the launch of Free For All now has access to a special legacy pack, which awards veteran players a few cosmetic items to show off with. They also receive the first free-to-play season pass free of charge.

We're in absolute disbelief… 50 million players in 2 weeks!!! U N B E L I E V A B L E THANKS EVERYONE! 🌍️ pic.twitter.com/YU7aNzUBOT — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 6, 2022

As part of the shift to the new Free For All version, Fall Guys is no longer available on Steam. Players looking to jump in for the first time are now required to install the game through the Epic Games launcher, although Mediatonic has reassured pre-existing Steam users that support for Fall Guys on Steam will continue.

A new Epic collaboration sees Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League come together in an event which awards rewards in all three multiplayer games by competing challenges. If you’re on the hunt for other games in a similar vein, we’ve compiled the best games like Fall Guys that should offer you a selection of other fun party titles.